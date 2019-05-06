Although a series loss to Central Florida may have been the final blow to Tulane’s NCAA regional at-large hopes, the weekend was by no means a total wash.
With the exception of one inning on Sunday, the pitchers cleaned up the mistakes that had plagued them since the start of April. Backed by an error-free defense, they gave the Green Wave (28-19) a chance to win every game and some optimism ahead of the American Athletic Conference tournament later this month.
Trent Johnson (2-0, 6.14 ERA) will try to keep the good mound mojo going against Nicholls State (24-24) on Tuesday night at Turchin Stadium in a rematch of Tulane’s 7-4 February victory in Thibodaux. He will start for the first time in 19 appearances this year, opposing Parker White (3-3, 3.40).
“Our starters were awesome, and some guys out of the pen did really well all weekend, too,” said second baseman Jonathon Artigues, whose .415 batting average in AAC games is second best in the league to teammate Hudson Haskin’s .469. “If they continue to do that, it’s going to be big for us.”
Friday starter Kaleb Roper called a pitchers’ only meeting on the field right after a 14-9 loss to UNO last Tuesday, then went out and four-hit Central Florida through eight innings, earning a spot on the AAC’s weekly honor roll. Roper, Saturday starter Keagan Gillies and Sunday starter Chase Solesky allowed six runs in 20 innings against the Knights, striking out 27 and walking six.
Contrast those numbers with the 27 runs in 16⅓ innings the trio hemorrhaged the previous two weekends, and it is easy to see why Artigues was excited.
Gillies and Solesky, who were in danger of losing their spots in the rotation, had their best outings since March. Solesky joined Roper in the double-digit strikeout, one-run-allowed club (six innings, 10 Ks). Gillies, pitching with the wind blowing out, convinced coach Travis Jewett to stick with him when he walked to the mound to check on him with two outs in the sixth.
He then struck out dangerous leadoff hitter Ray Alejo, keeping Tulane’s deficit at 4-0.
“I told him afterward, you can use this as a positive going forward because you pitched pretty well,” Jewett said. “He had pretty good shape on his breaking ball and didn’t give up big stuff. It was kind of small here and there, and with our offense, that’s a good feeling to have.”
Three relievers were effective, too, as the Wave continues to search for reliable arms.
Robert Price held UCF scoreless for the final three innings on Saturday as Tulane almost came back, falling victim to an umpire’s call that Kody Hoese’s apparent tying 3-run home run hit the wall rather than the video board above it.
Price, who also held UNO to zero runs over three innings, lowered his ERA to 3.91 from 6.06 during the week.
Justin Campbell threw a scoreless seventh inning to preserve a 2-1 lead on Sunday, reducing his ERA in conference games to 1.06, nearly a full run lower than any other AAC pitcher.
After Brendan Cellucci lost that lead in a rough outing, Ryan Green inherited runners on second and third with no outs in the ninth and stranded them, getting two strikeouts and a weak ground ball. His effort, which gave him nine strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in his last three appearances, allowed Tulane to bring the tying run to the plate in a 5-2 loss.
What Jewett said Saturday night stood Sunday.
“We played good baseball,” he said. “We charged the plate from the mound and we played good defense. With the way we swing the bats, if we get that kind of starting pitching and secure the ball defensively like we have, it gives us optimism that we can play well down the stretch.”
Lagniappe
Jewett will serve the second of his two-game NCAA suspension for not leaving the field in a timely manner after being ejected Saturday. … Nicholls is 4-7 in midweek games this year, and Tulane has lost five of its last six. … The Colonels, who lost a home series with Houston Baptist and fell to ninth in the Southland Conference, have dropped three in a row to the Wave.