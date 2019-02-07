The Tulane football team will get an early chance to avenge last season’s lopsided loss to Houston.
The American Athletic Conference released all of its teams’ schedules on Thursday morning, and the highlight for the Green Wave is a league-opening, Sept. 19 Thursday night ESPN date with the Cougars at Yulman Stadium.
Tulane froze under the spotlight on the program’s biggest stage in years at Houston last November, losing 48-17 in what turned out to be the Cougars’ only victory in their last five games and the Wave’s lone loss in its last six. Tulane, Houston and Memphis finished in a tie for first at 6-2 in the West, with the Tigers earning a trip to the AAC championship game based on a tiebreaker.
“It will be our chance to answer back because that’s the game that kept us out of the conference championship,” junior defensive tackle De’Andre Williams said. “We have the weight on our shoulders and we’ll be ready to perform. We won’t fall short.”
The Cougars, who allowed at least 45 points in their final four losses, fired coach Major Applewhite after Army mauled them 70-14 in the Armed Forces Bowl. They hired former West Virginia coach Dana Holgorson as his high-profile replacement.
Tulane’s Willie Fritz fired long-time offensive coordinator Doug Ruse at the end of the regular season, replacing him with former Memphis assistant Will Hall.
The matchup with Houston will be an early litmus test on the changes for both schools. The Cougars will have an extra day to prepare after facing Washington State at home the previous Friday while the Wave hosts Missouri State on Saturday.
“It’s going to be a big game for us,” Fritz said. “Yeah, that’s going to be a big ball game.”
Tulane begins with a Thursday night home game against Florida International on Aug. 29, plays at Auburn on Sept. 7 and entertains Missouri State on Sept. 14 before the short turnaround to face Houston. The Wave then gets a 16-day break until it travels to Army on Oct. 5, giving the coaches plenty of time to prepare for the Black Knights’ triple option.
“I think the schedule came out as good as you can have it with a couple of strategically placed bye weeks,” Fritz said. “Army has a bye week before they play us. At least this makes it even.”
After facing Army, Tulane plays seven consecutive conference games —Connecticut at home on Oct. 12, at Memphis on Oct. 19, at Navy on Oct. 26, Tulsa at home on Nov. 2, at Temple on Nov. 16, Central Florida at home on Nov. 23 and at SMU on Nov. 30. The Wave’s last open date is Nov. 9.
The schedule includes seven opponents that went to bowl games, including four on the road—Auburn (8-5 in 2018), Army (11-2), Memphis (8-6) and Temple (8-5).
Those are not the only dates of interest.
UCF, which had its 25-game winning streak stopped by LSU in the Fiesta Bowl, visits Yulman Stadium for the first time since 2015, when it was in the midst of an 0-12 season.
Tulane’s finale a week later at SMU features a return to the site of one of the Wave’s most heartbreaking losses, when officials ruled controversially that Jonathan Banks was down an inch short of the goal line on what would have been a winning touchdown in the final seconds. That defeat in the last game of 2017 cost Tulane a bowl game. The Wave also lost in frustrating fashion to the Mustangs a year ago, blowing a 23-14 fourth-quarter lead at Yulman Stadium and falling to 2-5.
Tulane rebounded to reach the postseason for the first time since 2013, beating Louisiana-Lafayette in the Cure Bowl to finish 7-6.
The composite 2018 record of the Wave’s 12 opponents in 2019 is 80-72. The three non-conference FBS foes went 28-11.
“It’s a tough schedule, probably tougher than we played last year,” Fritz said. “We want to be a national program, and in order to do that, we’ve got to play a tough non-conference schedule, and this is a tough league.”