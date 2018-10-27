TULSA, Okla. — It was a sweet come-from-behind win for a team in desperate need of one.
Quarterback Justin McMillan faked out the entire Tulsa defense on a 39-yard touchdown run with 3:46 left to break a tie and boost Tulane to a 24-17 win Saturday night in front of a crowd of 16,113 at Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.
With the defense expecting another run from Corey Dauphine on third-and-1, McMillan faked the handoff left to Dauphine, then bolted right of center for an easy, untouched run.
There was good reason to expect a run from Dauphine, who led Tulane with 107 yards on 18 carries. Tulane’s running game had torched Tulsa in the second half, finishing with 221 yards on 21 carries in the half, and 312 yards on 55 carries for the game.
Tulane was held to 91 yards on 28 carries in the first half.
“It was a stretch play. He (McMillan) did a good job of reading the man he was supposed to read, pulled it, and it was wide open,” Tulane coach Willie Fritz said of the game-winning touchdown.
Tulane’s defense got a key stop on the previous series on fourth-and-1 at the Tulane 42-yard-line when Tulsa quarterback Seth Boomer fumbled an under-center snap that was recovered by Tulane.
McMillan, starting in place of injured starter Jonathan Banks as Tulane decided to make a quarterback change, finished the game with 75 yards on eight carries, and completed 10 of 19 passes for 92 yards.
Fritz said a change was going to be made at quarterback regardless of whether Banks was injured.
Tulane (3-5, 2-2 AAC) was reeling from a heartbreaking home loss to SMU last week in which the Green Wave lost the lead with just over a minute remaining.
“It was a really good win for us,” Fritz said. “We’ve had a lot of tough ball games this season and last season. It was great to close one out. It was very exciting to win.”
The two teams came into the game with very similar stories, as both Tulane and Tulsa (1-7, 0-4) were struggling with closes losses. Both teams’ defenses have played well enough to win games, only to have their offenses let them down.
Tulane’s offense was going nowhere in the first half until some incredibly fortuitous breaks got the Green Wave started.
The first break came on a tipped pass on third-and-13 at the Tulane 45-yard line where Terren Encalade came up with the ball at the Tulsa 27 to extend the Tulane drive.
The break was that Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins had the ball hit him square in both hands in what should have been an easy interception.
With the drive extended, the Tulane offense bogged down inside the 10-yard-line, and Merek Glover had to settle for a 26-yard field-goal attempt. Although he made the kick, but Tulsa roughed the kicker, and Tulane took the points off the board to have first down at the Golden Hurricane 4-yard line.
The result was a 1-yard touchdown run by Darius Bradwell with 47 seconds left in the half, and Tulane went into halftime down only 10-7.
Tulsa extended its lead to 17-7 midway through the third quarter on a 14-yard touchdown run by Keylon Stokes on a jet sweep to the left.
But a 51-yard run by Corey Dauphine down the to the Tulsa 1-yard-line set up a 1-yard touchdown run by McMillan, and Tulane narrowed the margin to 17-14 with 3:31 left in the third quarter.
Tulane finally tied the game at 17 early in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard field goal by Glover, but it was disappointing that the Green Wave wasn’t able to punch it in the end zone from the 3-yard line.
Tulsa had led off the scoring just over midway through the first quarter on 35-yard field goal by Nate Walker that had been set up by a 55-yard punt return by Jarion Anderson. That punt return accounted for more total punt return yards than Tulsa has managed in the last two seasons combined.
The Golden Hurricane then followed with a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Seth Boomer to Stokes early in the second quarter, and Tulane was down 10-0.
"We rushed for over 300 yards. That is hard to do against anybody," Fritz said. They’ve (Tulsa) been playing really good defense lately; they really have."