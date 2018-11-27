When Tulane's women's basketball team was battling down the stretch of its big win at LSU on Nov. 15, freshman guard Dynah Jones was on the court.
“It felt great to beat them, and to do it on their court,” said Jones, who prepped at John Curtis Christian School. “Coach (Lisa Stockton) had me out there for my defense. It makes me feel good and confident that she trusts me to be out there.”
Jones' defense has been noticeable in other games this season, too, which Stockton said shouldn't be surprising. As Tulane (4-1) prepared to face Florida Atlantic (2-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jones has etched a spot in the rotation.
“She's probably one of our best perimeter defenders,” Stockton said. “She's got great athleticism. If you have to stop somebody, I think she's somebody you can put on a really good offensive player.
“She can handle the ball. She's got a lot of parts to her game that can really help you throughout the game but especially at the end.”
Jones, who was selected All-Metro as a junior and senior in high school, is 5-feet-10, and with a strong build. One look, and “athlete” quickly comes to mind. Stockton said Jones is very quick, especially when defending.
“I just don't like people getting around me,” Jones said. “I have a lot of pride in keeping them in front of me.”
In the first game of the University of San Diego Thanksgiving tournament against California, Tulane's toughest opponent to date, Jones scored a game-high 22 points in 22 minutes of playing time. It tied her with Sierra Cheatham and Krystal Freeman for the highest scoring output by a Green Wave player this season.
“I think in their scouting report, they didn't think I was that aggressive,” Jones said. “California is a big team. I had a big player guarding me, so I just kept driving to the basket.”
She also was hitting 3-pointers, going 4 for 5. Before that game, she'd gone 0-of-7 from behind the arc, which he attributes to the depth perception in Tulane's Fogelman Arena.
“I'm not used to anything being behind the goal,” she said, noting the stands at each end of the arena. “In high school, there was nothing behind the goal but a wall. So, it's something I'm getting used to.”
Perhaps typical of a freshman, Jones followed the California game with zero points against Cleveland State the next night, saying she was content to drive and pass to teammates.
Stockton said it will be exciting watching Jones' continued development, which will include getting a more consistent jump shot. During the process, however, Jones certainly will have a lot of support. At the Green Wave's home games thus far against Texas Southern and Washington, a large contingent of boisterous Jones family members and friends were on hand.
“I had (complementary) tickets for 13,” she said. “I got some tickets from (point guard) Kaila Anderson, and I still didn't have enough. A lot of them had to buy tickets.
“But they've given me a lot of encouragement. They've been coming to my games for a long time.”