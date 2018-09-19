The American Athletic Conference handed the Tulane men's basketball team a road-heavy start to league play when it released its schedule on Wednesday.
The Green Wave will play five of its eight league matchups away from home in January, beginning with a trip to defending champion Cincinnati on Jan. 2. The Wave then will have a short turnaround before its home conference opener against SMU on Jan. 4, alternating home and road games until ending the month by playing at SMU (Jan. 26) and at East Carolina (Jan. 31).
Tulane will not have two conference games in a row at home until mid-February, when it faces Tulsa on Feb. 14 and Houston on Feb. 17.
The marquee home dates are Jan. 13 against Memphis and new coach Penny Hardaway and March 9 against perennial NCAA tournament participant Wichita State in the regular season finale.
All but four of the 18 conference games will be televised by ESPN2, ESPNU or CBS Sports Network. The other four, three of which are at home, will be streamed on ESPN3. The Wave’s only league road game not on television is Jan. 9 at South Florida.
In other news, Tulane is searching for a 12th non-conference game because its planned season opener against Florida International on Nov. 7 at Devlin Fieldhouse has been canceled for unspecified reasons.
The Wave also replaced Prairie View on Dec. 17 with fellow Southwestern Athletic Conference opponent Texas Southern, which has played in the NCAA tournament in four of the past five years.