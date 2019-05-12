HOUSTON — It took till 1:37 a.m. the next day, but Tulane's baseball team earned a doubleheader split with Houston on Saturday night to remain in second place in the American Athletic Conference standings.
The Green Wave won the second game 9-7 in 10 innings after losing the opener 12-7; both teams' bullpens struggled in both games, and the day was marked by delays by rain and, at 1 a.m., the stadium lights going out.
Houston (30-19, 10-10 AAC) actually was on the verge of a sweep, but Grant Mathews' one-out RBI single cut the Cougars' lead to 5-4 in the ninth inning of the second game, and Luke Glancy followed with an RBI groundout to tie the game.
Tulane (29-21, 11-8) needed a Josh Bates strikeout with the bases loaded to escape the bottom of the ninth, then scored four runs in the 10th. Kody Hoese broke the tie with an RBI single, and Mathews later added a two-run single for a 9-5 lead.
But in typical fashion for Saturday, the night (morning) was far from over. The lights in the stadium went out, causing a 16-minute delay at about 1 a.m. before the bottom of the 10th started.
When the game resumed, two Tulane pitchers each walked a batter and Houston's Grayson Padgett hit a one-out, two-run double to cut the lead to 9-7.
After another walk, Krishna Raj entered for Tulane and induced two flyouts with the tying runs on base.
Mathews drove in four runs for Tulane. Hoese was 3 for 5 with three runs.
Hoese also looked to be Tulane's star of the first game. He hit two home runs, giving him 23 on the season and tying him with Vanderbilt's J.J. Bleday for the national lead, as the Wave rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to lead 7-6 in the seventh inning.
But Houston tied the game in the bottom of the seventh and then erupted for five runs in the bottom of the eighth against Tulane's beleaguered pitching staff. Starting pitcher Kaleb Roper pitched into the seventh but gave up the tying run, and then neither Justin Campbell nor Robert Price could escape the eighth unscathed.
Rain delayed the first game an hour from its scheduled 3 p.m. start. It took three hours and 31 minutes to play, so the second game didn't start till 8:15 p.m., then took 5 hours and 16 minutes to complete.
In the end, it kept Tulane in second place ahead of Cincinnati (12-11 AAC) and Houston. The Wave and Cougars are scheduled to play the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.