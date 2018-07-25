The Tulane football team received its sixth commitment for 2019 on Wednesday, adding Pearland (Texas) High center Sincere Haynesworth to a class that already had three offensive linemen.
Haynesworth, a 6-foot-2, 295-pound prospect rated three stars by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com, said he chose the Green Wave over Louisiana Tech, North Texas and Texas State.
“I liked the energy of the staff and all of the coaches,” he said. “That was my favorite attribute along with their straightforwardness and the overall environment of the place.”
Haynesworth is projected as a center in college, the same position he plays for Pearland, but also could move to guard.
“I love the responsibility and the role the center plays, being the literal center of the offense,” he said. “Without a center, the play can’t start.”
Haynesworth, who listed athletic ability as his greatest strength, joins fellow offensive linemen Jackson Fort of the Woodlands (Texas), Brevyn Jones of Birmingham (Alabama) Huffman and Javonte McGriff of Thomasville (Georgia) in the class. Tulane has three seniors, two graduate transfers and three juniors on the offensive line this season.