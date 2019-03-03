Tulane women's basketball coach Lisa Stockton didn't use “disappointing” to describe this season.
To her, “frustrating” is a better word. However, a once-promising regular season will sputter to its end when the Green Wave (15-13, 5-10), takes on third-place Cincinnati (19-9, 11-4) in an American Athletic Conference game at noon Monday at Fogelman Arena.
“We knew this would be a rebuilding year after losing (all-time second-leading scorer) Kolby Morgan (to graduation),” said Stockton, who is in her 25th season as Tulane coach. “But what has been frustrating are the little things. With this team, there's a thin line between 15 wins and 20.”
Tulane was 13-3 overall and unbeaten in conference play after three games. The Wave now is on a season-high four-game losing streak, has lost 10 of its past 12 games and will finish with a losing AAC record for the third consecutive season.
A big part of the frustration in the Green Wave's camp, Stockton said, has to do with how well it did in non-conference play with sophomores and freshmen playing key roles against a reasonable schedule that had its challenges.
“In non-conference we shot the ball really well,” Stockton said. “We were surprised by how well we did. We've been a consistent defensive team for the most part, but we have to improve offensively.”
Then, at 3-0, Tulane was at home against powerhouse Connecticut, realistically hoping to play somewhat competitively. As one might expect, UConn won in a 42-point blowout in a game in which the Tulane scored just 33 points.
The Wave was never its previous, confident self again. After that loss, Tulane didn't win back-to-back games the rest of the season and had three three-loss streaks before the current one.
The main positive to this season has been the play of the younger players, most notably sophomore forward Krystal Freeman, who came from being third string as a freshman to Tulane's leading scorer and rebounder and one of the top players in the conference.
But youth — three sophomores in the starting lineup most of the season and three freshmen in supporting roles — led to growing pains, Stockton said before the team's previous game at Central Florida.
“But our sophomores did well, and it's encouraging for us going forward because we are younger than the teams in our conference that win,” she said.
Tulane is in a four-way tie for eighth place in the AAC. However, after Monday's games, it could end the season any where from seventh to 12th, with the conference tournament beginning Friday.