The last time Tulane’s Kaleb Roper faced East Carolina, he limited the Pirates to two hits and one run through seven innings while walking none and striking out 11.
He tired in the eighth as the Pirates rallied for a 6-5 victory during a 2018 American Athletic Conference tournament winner’s bracket game on their way to a No. 1 NCAA regional seed, but the Green Wave needs the same electric stuff from its ace in what could be a make-or-break series this weekend in Greenville, North Carolina.
The 12th-ranked Pirates (D1Baseball.com) are billing Friday’s game as a chance to eclipse the 10-year-old attendance record of 5,581 at Clark-LeClair Stadium, and Tulane coach Travis Jewett believes Roper (5-3, 3.92 ERA) has the perfect makeup to handle the charged-up atmosphere in his matchup with three-time AAC pitcher of the week Jake Agnos (5-2. 2.85).
“He’ll be able to breathe and stay focused and do all those types of things," Jewett said. "We’re in for a heck of a challenge, but he’s certainly capable of doing what he did (at the AAC tournament).”
The Wave then needs quality starts from Keagan Gillies on Saturday and Chase Solesky on Sunday to protect a struggling bullpen. Without deep outings from its entire rotation, second-place Tulane (26-14, 8-3 AAC) stands little chance of beating front-running East Carolina (31-10, 11-1) and lifting itself into contention for a regional at-large bid.
The Pirates lead the AAC in ERA (3.43) by a wide margin, are second to the Wave in hitting (.289) and have won 23 of their last 28, with three of the losses coming at top-ranked UCLA.
“It’s huge,” Solesky said. “I’m getting chills thinking about it. We’re all amped up to get up there, take the field, do our thing and show everyone what we’re made of. Every game is going to be a dogfight from the first pitch until the last pitch.”
The key for Solesky (5-2, 5.59) and Gillies (2-1, 7.00) is throwing their final pitches later than the norm.
Solesky was brilliant for five innings of his last start against South Florida on April 14, allowing one hit and zero runs, but he gave up five hits while recording only one out in the sixth as the Bulls closed within 5-4. The Wave held on to win, 6-4, completing a weekend sweep.
“I was battling some sickness earlier in the week and just got tired,” he said. “Obviously I hit a brick wall. I was still competing, throwing strikes and they were just hitting the ball well. There’s nothing you can really do about that.”
Gillies, who led the Wave with a 3.36 ERA as a sophomore, has yielded 55 hits in 45 innings after giving up 67 hits in 80 ⅓ innings in 2018. He allowed at least four runs in seven of his first nine starts before being lifted early against Memphis last Saturday, lowering his average to 4.5 innings.
“He comes out OK, but there seems to be a wall he’s hitting,” Jewett said. “I want some length out of him to get us a little bit deeper in the game. We need to start seeing sixth and seventh innings out of his line score.”
Gillies hit the reset button this week.
“There have been some issues losing my stuff in the later innings, but I’m treating this as kind of a second season,” he said. “I really (just need) to be confident in the pitches and throw them with conviction.”
Tulane’s self-belief will be tested all weekend. On performance, East Carolina enjoys a huge advantage on the mound, with lefty Saturday starter Jake Kuchmaner (3-1, 2.05, 26 hits allowed in 52 ⅔ innings) joining Agnos (91 strikeouts in 49 innings) as a dominant starter. Six of the Pirates’ top eight relievers have ERAs of 3.65 or better while closer Brendan Cellucci is the Wave’s only bullpen arm below 4.50.
Although East Carolina cannot match Tulane’s sensational offensive numbers (.310 batting average, 8.9 runs per game, 67 home runs), it boasts five hitters above .320 and has 42 homers.
“If you make a mistake, they are going to make you pay for it, but if we just attack our game plan we can perform very well,” Gillies said. “We’re definitely ready. Our hitting is one of the best in the country, and I think our pitching is going to show up this weekend. We are going to show the country that we belong there.”
Lagniappe
Tulane is 1-6 against East Carolina under Jewett, with the lone victory 5-4 at ECU in 2017. … The Wave is 1-5 against currently ranked teams, taking one of three against No. 19 Ole Miss and getting swept by No. 10 UC Santa Barbara, all at home. … Third baseman Kody Hoese leads the nation with 21 home runs. … ECU’s Sunday starter is Tyler Smith (5-0, 5.07), who had a 1.78 ERA last season and limited Tulane to one run in five innings during a 6-1 victory at Turchin Stadium.