Tulane point guard Kaila Anderson already had shown marked improvement when this basketball season began.
However, in two American Athletic Conference games, Anderson, a sophomore, has kicked things up another notch.
She had nine assists — matching East Carolina's team total — in the Green Wave's conference-opening win on Jan. 5. She followed that with nine more assists in a victory at Temple on Tuesday. Playing an average of 31 minutes, she has had just six turnovers in those games combined.
Coach Lisa Stockton said Anderson also did some things that don't show up in the statistics.
“In both of those games, she created some turnovers on the other team that weren't necessarily a steal,” Stockton said. “Knock the ball off their leg, hustle on a play. Somebody had a layup, and she stripped the ball before they went in.
“She just does a great job of finding the right people and setting them up and drawing the defense.”
Tulane (12-3, 2-0) takes its five-game winning streak Saturday to Southern Methodist (6-9, 0-2), which each season is one of the biggest teams in the AAC. However, Anderson, 5-foot-5, may loom large. Her defense against opposing point guards has been a factor this season. Making it difficult to get the ball into SMU's front court, particularly two-time all-conference power forward Alicia Froling, certainly would help the Wave's cause.
“SMU is pretty young this year (seven freshmen),” Anderson said. “For me, my thing is to use my experience against them and just keep their guards in front of me, because they are more penetrators than shooters.”
Anderson has 73 assists in 15 games (4.9 per game), which leads the conference. Tulane (16.8) ranks second in the AAC in assists per game behind Connecticut (18.9). Stockton attributes that in large part to Anderson, who the coach said sets the tone for the Wave's usually good ball movement.
Anderson has 34 turnovers, which makes for a good assist-to-turnover ratio. However, she said she did a little soul searching after she had six in an overtime win against Texas State on Dec. 22.
“I really went on a five-game stretch where I wasn't passing well,” she said. “I decided to push the ball up court more and not let the defense set up. I'm focused on not turning the ball over, because at the end of the game, my turnovers can be the difference in whether or not we win.”
If Tulane wins Saturday, it will mark the first time since 2011 that a Green Wave women's basketball team went 3-0 to start conference play. One of Stockton's main concerns it that her team, with three sophomore starters and three freshmen coming off the bench, may get complacent. Anderson said teammates are constantly reminding each other to never let up.
Anderson wouldn't allow her teammates to let up in the win against Temple. She keyed a 28-point third quarter that produced a 19-point lead by getting seven points, five assists and a steal. She hit a 3-pointer 1:28 into the third that gave the Wave a 28-24 lead. She assisted on consecutive 3-pointers by Sierra Cheatham and Tatyana Lofton that boosted Tulane's lead from 38-34 to 44-34 at 3:13 of the quarter and launched a 15-0 run to close the third.
“I just wanted us to play like we normally do,” Anderson said. “That first half was not us, and I wanted to set the tempo as much as possible. My teammates fed off of that well, so the energy level just kept going.”