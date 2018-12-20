With a short tweet on Thursday evening--#RollWave-- Will Hall implied he would not leave for Ole Miss barely two weeks after taking the offensive coordinator job with Tulane.
Confirmation came soon after when Chase Parham of RebelGrove.com, the Rivals.com site that covers Ole Miss. tweeted that Hall had taken his name out of consideration for the Rebels’ offensive coordinator position.
Although Tulane coach Willie Fritz never publicly acknowledged Hall’s interest in Ole Miss, sources said Hall interviewed with coach Matt Luke on Monday for the Rebels’ vacant position, which came open when Phil Longo left for North Carolina last week.
Stoking concern was Hall’s background. He grew up in Mississippi, and his father, legendary Mississippi high school coach Bobby Hall, is an Ole Miss graduate.
Fritz hired Hall Dec. 4 to spark an offense that has not finished higher than eighth in the American Athletic Conference in yards or scoring the past three seasons. Hall served as Memphis’ associated head coach/tight ends coach this year and was UL-Lafayette’s offensive coordinator in 2017 after spending six years as a Division II head coach.
“We want to be able to play really, really fast,” Hall said when he was introduced. “We'll build it with tempo. We want to always have the ability to slow down, but it's easy to slow down. It's not easy to speed up. So we'll build this thing from day one on going as fast as you can possibly go.”