What We Learned: Wow. Just wow. Tulane simply cannot get out of its way as it tries to learn how to win under third-year coach Willie Fritz, who has won everywhere else he has been. Even with the defense stuffing SMU most the way, the Wave could not make the difference-making play after taking a 23-14 lead in the fourth quarter. Every season-long weakness was exposed in a crushing loss that dropped Tulane to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the American Athletic Conference in what it hoped would be a breakthrough year — the litany of penalties (10 for 96 yards), offensive inefficiency with a series of empty possessions, third-down failures on defense against a team that was last in the AAC in third-down conversions and the huge gains allowed in an otherwise dominant defensive effort. It added up to another crushing loss in a game the Wave controlled most of the way.
Trending Now: Quarterback confusion. The coaches opted to go with Banks over Justin McMillan, who replaced him against Cincinnati two weeks ago, and Banks played reasonably well in the first half. But he came up empty for the most part down the stretch, misfiring on third down passes that could have clinched the game. In fairness to him, he turned in a spectacular 48-yard run inside the SMU 20 that could have led to a clinching touchdown, but it was wiped out by a holding call on receiver Terren Encalade. After that, though, he was off target on two critical third-down passes and lost two fumbles while being sacked, running his total to five lost fumbles for the year. Everyone expected more of a senior quarterback in his second year as a starter.
Final Thoughts: There are no easy answers for how to turn it around. The offensive line could not create holes against an SMU team that had allowed more than 200 rushing yards per game and could not protect Banks well enough. The receivers could not get open against SMU’s press coverage, limiting Tulane’s options offensively. Just when the defense appears on the verge of becoming dominant, it gives up big plays at the worst possible time. And the penalties keep coming in all varieties, week after week. The reality is after seven games, a team’s tendencies are set Somehow, some way, the Wave has to flush what has happened this year and start executing better across the board. That’s a tough ask.