It is easy to see why Navarre High wide receiver Dante Wright was named first-team Class 6A in Florida as a utility player last year.
Wright, who committed to Tulane on Sunday, caught 15 passes for touchdowns, ran for 10 more scores after taking a handoff in motion or as a wildcat quarterback, returned a punt for a touchdown and added two scores on interception returns as a part-time defensive back.
“It was great just getting that (all-state) recognition,” he said. “I can score in many different ways. My best attribute is just speed. I ran a 4.3 (in the 40-yard dash) last week. I’ve always been fast, but it was around seventh grade that I just started leaving people.”
With offers from SMU and Washington State among the 12 he had received, included one from Tulane in February, he chose the Green Wave after visiting with his mom Thursday. It was his third time on campus after looking at the school in the spring and attending a football camp in June.
“It’s a great school academically, and I love the coaches,” he said. “I got to visit there a few times, and I made my decision after that. There could be some other schools that are interested in me, but I’m really committed to Tulane right now.”
Wright is Tulane’s eighth commitment for 2019, and all of them are projected to play offense. Six states are represented by those eight recruits — Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.