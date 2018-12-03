Tulane women's basketball coach Lisa Stockton was too gracious and in the moment to lend gravity to a big upcoming milestone.
If Tulane (6-1) beats Nicholls State (4-4) on Tuesday at Fogelman Arena, it will be the 500th with the Green Wave for Stockton, who is in her 25th season at Tulane. She has 562, counting the three years she spent in her first job as head coach at North Carolina-Greensboro (1987-90).
“I've been in a place where they've supported our program from the beginning, and that makes such a difference,” Stockton said. “But I think a 500th win is something you can enjoy when the season's over, because right now you're always worried about the next game.”
Senior center Harlyn Wyatt, a team captain, said the Green Wave is well aware of the milestone and she and her teammates are excited about it.
“Honestly, I don't think we understand how great it is for Coach to get 500 wins (at Tulane),” Wyatt said. “It's amazing that we can play for her and actually get that win for her.
“Of course, we've been having a good start to the season, so it would be even a better way to keep on pushing, keep on going forward and build some momentum.”
Wyatt said she came to Tulane in part because of Stockton's longevity and reputation for running a good program.
“Lisa Stockton is a good coach because of her confidence, intelligence and poise,” Wyatt said. “I've never seen her panic. She always has a plan, and she knows her plan. She doesn't have to yell at us to get us to play hard and be competitive. She does it through practice. She's very strategic.”
Stockton said that when she reaches 500, the way her team is playing right now makes it special.
Subbing en masse
Stockton came away pleased with the results of her substitution pattern in Saturday's game against Southern Mississippi.
In that game, she rotated players in five at a time. It was as if the Golden Eagles were playing two Tulane teams. Stockton said she'd never done that.
“And I don't know that we will do that with every game,” she said. “I just think that with us, with our game plan against Southern Miss, we could really get some momentum doing that. And, (the Wave) did a nice job.
“It depends on what defense we're playing and offense we're playing, but it was good to see us respond in such a positive way.”
Nicholls coach familiar
Colonels coach BoBee Plaisance is a New Orleans native who coached Loyola for 13 years before going to Nicholls.
Plaisance is in her 11th season with the Colonels and is the program's career wins leader. She guided Nicholls to the Southland Conference tournament championship last season and the women's program's first NCAA tournament berth.
The Colonels are led by Cassidy Barrios, a 5-foot-10 senior guard from Raceland. She leads the team in scoring (20.8 per game), rebounding (10.9), assists (5.3), steals (1.5), blocks (0.8), field-goal percentage (48.2) and 3-pointers made (17).
She was last season's Southland player of the year.