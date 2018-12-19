With speculation swirling about the status of new Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall, nothing was settled by Wednesday night.
WLBT TV in Jackson, Mississippi reported Tuesday that Hall, a Mississippi native whom Green Wave coach Willie Fritz hired two weeks ago, interviewed with Ole Miss coach Matt Luke for the Rebels’ vacant offensive coordinator job on Monday.
Asked Wednesday about Hall at the end of his news conference about Tulane’s signing class, Fritz pointed in the direction of Tulane’s coaches’ offices and said, “he’s working, he’s upstairs.”
Luke was non-committal later Wednesday when asked about his offensive coordinator search during the Rebels’ signing day conference, saying he had no timetable for making a hire.
Hall’s father, legendary Mississippi high school coach Bobby Hall, is an Ole Miss graduate.
Hall came to Tulane from Memphis, where he was the associate head coach/tight ends coach this past season after a one-year stint as UL-Lafayette’s offensive coordinator. He was at Tulane’s Cure Bowl practices in Orlando and served as a consultant on the sideline during the Wave’s 41-24 victory against the Cajuns.
Fritz said Hall was the only coach he interviewed for the position after he fired Doug Ruse, his offensive coordinator for the past seven years at Sam Houston State, Georgia Southern and Tulane.
Ole Miss has an opening because former offensive coordinator Phil Longo left for a similar position under Mack Brown at North Carolina last week. The Rebels finished second in the SEC in total offense in both of his years there, averaging 32.8 points in 2017 and 33.9 points this season, when a leaky defense led to a 1-7 SEC record.
Longo earned $700,000 a year.
Luke, who was named full-time coach at the end of 2017 after going 6-6 as the interim coach in the wake of Hugh Freeze’s forced resignation, is considered to be on shaky ground. Ole Miss finished 5-7 this season and lost its final five games, including a 35-3 defeat to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.
Hall’s one-year stop at UL-Lafayette ended when coach Mark Hudspeth and his staff were fired at the end of 2017.