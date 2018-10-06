CINCINNATI — Tulane’s hopes for building on the momentum generated by an impressive win over Memphis last Friday were swarmed under by Cincinnati’s good-as-advertised defense.
The Bearcats, who went into the game ranked second in the nation in scoring defense, limited the Green Wave to 266 yards of total offense on their way to a 37-21 win on Saturday at muggy Nippert Stadium.
Tulane needed a combined 19 yards on the game’s last two plays to avoid setting a season-low in total offense.
“Their defense did a great job,” third-year Green Wave coach Willie Fritz said. “They whipped us up front and did a good job tackling and pressing us. It was hard for our receivers to get open.”
Cincinnati didn’t do anything defensively that Tulane didn’t expect, wide receiver Darnell Mooney said.
“It was a pretty good challenge,” said Mooney, who finished with four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown, but was more chagrined about his two drops. “Their defensive backs were quick and fast, and they did a good job getting their hands on the ball.”
Tulane (2-4, 1-1 AAC West Division) fell short in its effort to be 2-0 in the conference for the first time since joining in 2014.
Cincinnati (6-0, 2-0 AAC East) becomes bowl-eligible with the win.
Justin McMillan, who alternated possessions with Jonathan Banks at quarterback through most of the first half before taking over full time in the second half, gave Tulane its only lead at 7-3 on a 17-yard pass to Mooney with 2:01 left in the first quarter. Darius Broadwell added a 19-yard touchdown run set up by Amare Jones’ 69-yard kickoff return late in the first half.
Jones’s 51-yard kickoff return set up McMillan’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Terren Encalade with 4:26 left in the game.
McMillan finished 11-of-26 for 130 yards and two touchdowns in what may be a bid to claim the starting job.
“He did some good things,” Fritz said. “We’ll evaluate it.”
Cincinnati freshman quarterback Desmond Ridder threw touchdown passes of 25 and 15 yards to Kahlil Lewis and scored one of his own on a 28-yard run up the middle with 41 seconds left before halftime after being flushed from the pocket on the first play after offensive lineman Chris Ferguson’s midair recovery of the quarterback’s fumble.
The second Ridder-Lewis connection, a third-quarter, 15-yard bullet slipped in between cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. and cornerback Thakarius Keyes, came on the first play after Ethan Tucky blocked Zachary Block’s punt, the first block of a Tulane punt since last October 27 at Memphis.
The Bearcats defense forced Tulane’s first turnover in three games, Encalade’s fumble in the third quarter, but the Green Wave got the ball right back when strong safety Roderick Teamer forced running back Michael Warren III’s fumble and defensive end Patrick Johnson recovered.
Long snapper Geron Eatherly also recovered a Cincinnati muffed punt.
Warren gained 81 of his 123 rushing yards on a first-down carry up the middle in the second quarter. His deft cutback to the right left Keyes and linebacker Zachery Harris virtually grasping at air before Warren broke free, giving the Bearcats the lead for good at 10-7 with 13:38 left in the second quarter.