On the theory that you have to change something that is not working, Willie Fritz is altering the Tulane football team’s road routine for the rest of the year.
The Green Wave (2-5, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) will fly to Tulsa (1-6, 0-3) earlier than usual on Friday and conduct its walkthrough at the Golden Hurricane’s Chapman Stadium. Fritz plans to take the same new approach for the Nov. 3 game at South Florida and the Nov. 15 trip to Houston.
Since Fritz’s arrival in 2016, the Wave has done its walkthrough at Yulman Stadium before leaving town.
The adjustment might be minor, but Tulane is looking for any edge to to fix its major problems away from New Orleans. The Wave is 3-12 in road games under Fritz, and to avoid sinking further into the abyss, it must find a way to win Saturday at its personal house of horrors.
Since becoming members of the same league in 2005–first Conference USA and now the AAC–Tulane is 0-6 at Tulsa while losing by three touchdowns in five of those games. Fritz’s only game at Chapman Stadium was a 50-27 shellacking in 2016.
This time, the Wave will tour the visitor’s locker room, take its position on the sideline and go through all of the game-day scenarios in an attempt to become more familiar with the setting.
“We’re looking at everything (about turning around the road record),” Fritz said. “I sometimes hesitate to make big changes when you’ve had a lot of success doing things one particular way, but that’s something we are going to do this weekend and the remainder of the season.”
Tulsa fits the profile of the teams Tulane has beaten on the road under Fritz. Massachusetts and Connecticut (2016) and East Carolina (2017) all finished 3-9 or worse. The Golden Hurricane, despite playing current top 25 teams Texas and South Florida tough along with AAC West leader Houston, have not won since beating Central Arkansas on Sept. 1.
Tulane players endorsed the new road itinerary.
“One thing I’ve learned is you can’t get complacent,” running back Darius Bradwell said. “Change is good. If you change something, you are going to get a different result. If you think you are going to do the same thing and get a different result, they call that insanity. If (Fritz) feels like he needs to change certain things, I’m up for it.”
Insanity is the right word to describe the feeling after Tulane lost a 9-point fourth quarter lead against SMU last Saturday in a game it was controlling at Yulman Stadium. ESPN’s College Football Power Index (FPI) projected the Wave to have a 57 percent change at reaching a bowl game with a win over the Mustangs, but the painful defeat will force it to win at least two of its final three road games (plus both remaining home games) to become bowl eligible.
"You can't put your finger on one thing that we have to go up there to do to get a win on the road,” safety Roderic Teamer said. “There's a number of things that have to happen for us to win. On the road and at Yulman Stadium, we still play between the lines and you execute the calls.”
Prepared for crowd
Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan should not be intimidated by the atmosphere at Tulsa.
Fritz said McMillan played in front of a crowd of 48,000 when he was Cedar Hill High in Texas. Although he did not leave the sideline, he also traveled with LSU to some hostile environments in the SEC.
Tulsa’s average home attendance this year is 17,282.
“The big thing I just talked to him about is don't worry about all the other things quarterbacks do for their team as far as leadership and this, that and the other,” Fritz said. “He's done an excellent job of that, but the main thing is just concentrate and focus on doing your job.”
Bigger role?
After breaking six runs of 35 yards or longer in a four-game span, junior Corey Dauphine had only six carries at Cincinnati and a season-low three against SMU, spending most of the day as a spectator despite averaging more than 10.0 yards per carry entering the game.
Look for his workload to increase against Tulsa.
“He needs to carry it more, no question about that,” Fritz said. “Sometimes you get in a game and you've got different plays and maybe it matches with another guy or whatever the case may be. When he's locked in and knows what he's doing, he's one heck of a player. We just have to do a better job of being assignment sound in everything that we're doing.”