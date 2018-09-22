What We Learned
Not much, honestly. Tulane could not come close to matching with Ohio State’s starters, giving up six easy touchdown drives in a row during the first half, but the Green Wave will not see any team remotely as good as the Buckeyes again this year. The Wave matched up much better against Ohio State’s backups in the second half, but the score already was out of hand by then, so it is hard to take anything away from that, either. We will find out what this team is made of in its AAC opener against Memphis next Friday at Yulman Stadium.
Good vibes about defensive end Cameron Sample and running back Darius Bradwell. The Wave needs Sample to play at an All-AAC level to overcome a disappointing 1-3 start, and he did against Ohio State, finishing with nine tackles, a sack and 2 ½ tackles for loss. Bothered by injuries in the first three games, he was just another guy on the field before today. Bradwell set the tone with a nice stiff arm on his first carry, a 12-yard gain, and he scored Tulane’s lone touchdown with a powerful 2-yard run. He, too, was affected by health issues in the first two games. The way he ran against UAB and Ohio State, he can be a physical force the rest of the way.
Final Thoughts
When a coaching staff orders its kickoff returners to call fair catches on balls in the field of play, it says plenty about the hopelessness of the task at hand. College football allows teams to start at the 25-yard line after any fair catch inside the 25, and Tulane did not want to risk injury or try to match up with Ohio State’ coverage speed. That is an understandable form of capitulation because the Wave had zero chance to hang with the Buckeyes and needs to have everyone available for the Memphis game as it tries to make inroads in the AAC. Still, it is hard to watch.