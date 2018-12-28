Because of rainy weather Thursday, Sierra Cheatham endured more than eight hours travel time to join her Tulane teammates for the Miami Holiday Classic tournament.
“I had to cancel my (initial) flight and get one with another airline,” she said. “I left Houston at 3:30 (p.m.) for a flight to Detroit. We had a lay-over there, and I arrived in Miami after 11:30.”
It has kind of been that way of late for Cheatham, the Green Wave's second-leader scorer at 11.7 points per game and arguably its best player. Cheatham was held to three points in a loss to Old Dominion in the first game of the Tulane Classic tournament on Dec. 21. However, she bounced back the next day with 18 to lead the Wave past Texas State.
Tulane (8-3) will play tough Central Michigan (8-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Miami Holiday Classic, then will go against Florida A&M on Sunday.
The game against Old Dominion likely was part of a learning process for Cheatham, a sophomore whose outside shooting is the key weapon for Tulane. American Athletic Conference play is next after this tournament — on Jan. 5 against East Carolina. She knows other teams will emulate Old Dominion's strategy against her.
“I learned from that (Old Dominion) game definitely to use screens,” she said. “If (opponents) are going to deny me the ball and play me so tight, I need to set up my screens or set good screens to get somebody else open.”
Tulane coach Lisa Stockton said Central Michigan is “a strong, physical team,” adding that Tulane's main challenge will be the Chippewas' efficient offense.
Central Michigan reached the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16 last year. With four starters back, including point guard Hudson Presley (22.3 points, 5.7 assists per game) and forward Reyna Frost (16.6 points, 10.9 rebounds), they are picked to win the Mid-American Conference.
Central Michigan is shooting 49.7 percent this season, including 41.4 percent from 3-point range.
“They are a great 3-point shooting team, and they get up quick shots,” Cheatham said. “So, we have to be ready to play them in transition and make sure we box them out for rebounds, too.
“We are going to have to score, because it's unlikely we are going to hold them to 50 points.”
Tulane came out of a 12-day exam break sluggish offensively for its tournament. Stockton said the remedy is ball movement. The Wave has been off eight days since its most recent game.
“We're still finding our way back,” Cheatham said. “But this team has a lot of weapons, and we still have our chemistry. It would be great to win this game because they have a good RPI (No. 47).”