Tulane defensive coordinator Jack Curtis celebrated his birthday Friday, and he had cause for celebration after a rough start against Memphis.
Running back Darrell Henderson raced 47 yards for a touchdown on the Tigers’ first snap, and wide receiver Pop Williams nearly had a 67-yard score on Memphis’ third play from scrimmage. Only a shoestring tackle by cornerback Donnie Lewis at the Tulane 37 saved him from reaching the end zone.
From there, everything changed. The Wave held to force a punt and shut out Memphis for the rest of the first half, limiting Henderson to a long run of 3 yards.
The Tigers had scored 52 or more points in three of their first four games and scored 40 or more nine times last season, including 56 against Tulane.
This time, they managed only 14 through three quarters and did not score again until the game was out of reach.
The Tigers finished with 277 yards. Tulane became the first team to hold them below 300 yards since Auburn limited them to 205 yards in the 2015 Birmingham Bowl, a span of 30 games.
"The defense played great," coach Willie Fritz said. "The offense played well. I'm really proud of the coaching staff and all of the players."
New starter
Tulane’s first change in its starting offensive line this season paid early dividends with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on its opening possession.
Junior Tyler Johnson replaced senior Noah Fisher at left tackle, and the Wave had five gains of 10 or more yards on that first series. Darius Bradwell then ran untouched for a 53-yard score on the second possession as Tulane took a 14-7 lead.
The rest of the half was not as pretty for Johnson, who was flagged for a false start, holding and allowed a sack on the Wave’s 15-play, 71-yard field-goal drive at the end of the second quarter.
Fisher, a graduate transfer from South Alabama who was a second-team All-Sun Belt selection last season, had started every game since the beginning of 2016.
Johnson started four times as a true freshman and eight times last season before losing his spot to Keyshawn McLeod in the finale at SMU.
"He (Johnson) did a good job in practice all week and we wanted to give him an opportunity," Fritz said. "I thought with the exception of a couple of plays he played well."
New punter
Freshman Ryan Wright, who punted five times against Ohio State to senior Zach Block’s two attempts, officially has taken over the job from Block except for pooch punts.
Wright flipped the field after Tulane’s worst possession of the first half ended in a three-and-out at its 15, booting a 57-yarder with no return. Memphis failed to pick up a first down, setting up the Wave for its field goal drive at the end of the half.
Wright punted twice, averaging 47.5 yards. Block went in for a pooch punt in the third quarter, and teammate Donnie Lewis caught it at the Memphis 5.
Red zone success
Tulane, which had reached the red zone fewer times per game (1.5) than any team in college football before Friday, got inside the Memphis 20 twice in the first half.
The Wave extended its perfect string of scoring in the red zone to 8 for 8, getting a 2-yard touchdown run by Corey Dauphine and a 20-yard field goal by Merek Glover.
Lagniappe
Tulane debuted a new uniform with black jerseys, black pants and a helmet with a larger Angry Wave logo. Unlike a similar look the Green Wave tried in the Superdome several years ago, the numbers were clearly visible with white trim around the green numerals. … The Wave’s game captains were Block, defensive tackle De’Andre Williams, defensive end Cameron Sample and offensive lineman Devon Johnson.