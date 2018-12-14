ORLANDO, Florida _ In a matchup of strength versus strength, UL-Lafayette’s relentless ground game and Tulane’s unyielding run defense will go a long way in determining the outcome of the Cure Bowl.
Most games are not that elementary, but this one might be. Both teams will know exactly what is coming when the Cajuns have the ball, and both expect to win that battle on Saturday afternoon at Camping World Stadium.
“We want to be a big, fast, physical team that rushes the ball,” first-year Cajuns coach Billy Napier said. “That’s the brand of football we play. Everything else gets easy when you can rush it.”
The Green Wave (6-6) welcomes the challenge.
“Like I said in the Navy week, this is a game defenses like ours really look for and love,” linebacker Zach Harris said. “We all like the physicality of stopping the run. It’s going to be a great matchup.”
UL-Lafayette (7-6), the Sun Belt Conference West division winner, has put up some impressive numbers.
Sophomore Trey Ragas, a third-team All-League pick, rushed for more than 100 yards a school-record seven times en route to 1,141 yards on 197 carries (5.8 average), using his 5-foot-11, 227-pound frame to run over defenders repeatedly.
Fellow sophomore Elijah Mitchell, a second-team selection averaging 6.8 yards per attempt, needs 41 yards to reach 1,000, too. That would make the Cajuns the second FBS team with a pair of 1,000-yard rushers along with Memphis.
Not too far behind them is speedy junior Raymond Calais, an outstanding kick returner (26.4-yard average, 15th best in the FBS) and solid back in his own right with an eye-popping 9.1-yard average on 78 attempts.
“The first thing that stands out about these guys is the fact we’ve had zero jealousies,” Napier said. “It’s a very selfless group that gets along well.”
The threesome has combined for 14 100-yard days, carrying the Cajuns to 229.1 yards per game, the 19th highest total in the FBS. They also are 12th in average per carry (5.7) and tied for 23rd in rushing touchdowns with 29.
“It’s awesome to have three guys that can do anything they want to in any given game,” right tackle Robert Hunt said. “Raymond is really fast. Ragas can run you over and then you have Eli who can catch out of the backfield very well. When you’ve got three really good backs and really good offensive linemen, you can do anything.”
Stability on the offensive line has helped, too. The Cajuns are one of six teams in the FBS to start the same five linemen in every game, with left tackle Rico Robinson, left guard Ken Marks, center Cole Prudhomme and right guard Kevin Dotson joining Hunt.
“This a group with a blue-collar approach from the beginning,” Napier said. “They lost lots of weight, really improved their body composition and are in much better condition. We ask those guys to do a lot.”
They will have one of their toughest tasks against Tulane, which has stopped most of the ground games it has faced.
That 1,000-yard duo from Memphis? First-team All-America pick Darrell Henderson, the nation’s second-leading rusher, picked up 51 yards against the Wave and only 1 yard after his initial carry. Patrick Taylor, who crept past 1,000 yards in the American Athletic Conference title matchup, carried twice for 6 yards at Yulman Stadium. Struggling to get back to the line of scrimmage, Memphis gave up on its running game early despite trailing by one score as late as the last minute of the third quarter.
Tulane’s dominant defensive performance that night was no aberration. The Wave finished second in the AAC in rushing defense, holding league opponents to 135.1 yards and 3.8 yards per carry. True sophomores Cameron Sample and Patrick Johnson, true freshman Jeffery Johnson and Davon Wright and redshirt sophomore De’Andre Williams held strong up front. Harris and fellow linebackers Marvin Moody and Lawrence Graham pursued the ball aggressively, and everyone in the secondary lended a hand.
“I've taken a lot of pride in my tackling,” said cornerback Donnie Lewis, whose 54 stops are a massive total for his position. “I actually got pulled from starting my freshman year because of tackling. Ever since then I've just been big on wrapping up, tackling and being more aggressive.”
Aside from giving up 139 yards to Houston’s Patrick Carr when Patrick Johnson missed the first half due to a targeting penalty, Tulane has not allowed a running back to gain more than 57 yards in its last six games.
“Our defense prides ourselves on physicality and stopping the run,” Teamer said. Knowing that (UL-Lafayette) has two All-Conference running backs is an exciting challenge for us as well. I played against (Shaw alum) Trey Ragas in high school (at Brother Martin), so I’m looking forward to seeing him. It will be fun for our defense.”
The battle lines are drawn. The Cajuns have rushed for at least 210 yards in all seven of their victories and for more than 300 yards four times.
Tulane has held all six of its victims to 176 rushing yards or fewer and its last five to 135 or fewer with an average of 98 yards.
The Cajuns’ unique quarterback rotation, with sophomore Levi Lewis relieving senior Andre Nunez every fourth serious regardless of the situation, likely will take a backseat to the confrontation at the line of scrimmage. So will the coverage ability of Tulane’s secondary.
The Cure Bowl will be settled one carry at a time.