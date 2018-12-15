ORLANDO, Florida _ A pre-game pledge by Tulane president Mike Fitts turned into a $4,100 donation to the fight against breast cancer when the Green Wave beat Louisiana-Lafayette 41-24 on Saturday in the Cure Bowl.
On Friday, Fitts said if the Wave won, he would take the winning score, multiply it by 100 and give that amount to the bowl’s primary cause—promoting breast cancer awareness and research.
Tulane (7-6) matched its all-time bowl record for points set in the 1998 Liberty Bowl in a 41-24 victory against BYU.
The Cajuns (7-7) never had allowed that many points in a bowl. Their previous high came in a 43-34 New Orleans Bowl victory against East Carolina in 2012.
Smiling in the interview room after the game, Fitts said he was happy to give the money.
Career day
Cajuns sophomore safety Bralen Trajan, previously a little-used performer, had an unexpectedly huge day.
After playing in only three games and making one tackle entering the bowl, he intercepted a pass from Tulane’s Justin McMillan at the goal line late in the second quarter and returned it 63 yards, leading to a field goal that cut the Cajuns’ deficit to 24-10.
In the second half, he forced a fumble by Wave running back Amare Jones that the Cajuns recovered at their 49. It was one of his six tackles.
“He practiced really well this week,” said coach Billy Napier, who added he would take advantage of a new rule allowing players to play four games and still redshirt. “That’s a lesson for all our players. You practice well and typically you play very well.”
New chapter
Tulane center Hunter Knighton did not play Saturday in the final game of his career, but he will still treasure his time in football when he begins life in the real world on Monday.
Knighton, a second-year graduate transfer from Miami with a graduate degree in business, will start a full-time post-college job on Monday doing analytics for a natural gas company in Ponchatoula.
“Honestly, the best benefit I've had from football is getting a free education these last six years,” Knighton said. “It's really setting me up for my future, so I was really able to land my dream job.”
Knighton, a big-time recruit, almost died at Miami from heat stroke that left him in a coma for 12 days after an offseason workout and kept him out of football for 18 months. The experienced changed his perspective on life but not on the sport he loves.
He played in 18 games at Tulane, starting once against Memphis in 2017.
"It's been awesome,” he said. “Some of the closest relationships I'll have for the rest of my life are with people I played football with. This game has given so much back to me. and it's changed my character.”
Small crowd
Tulane and UL-Lafayette fans did not travel well to the Cure Bowl.
The announced attendance at 65,000-seat Camping World Stadium was 19,066, the lowest since the bowl’s inaugural edition in 2015 pitting San Jose State against Georgia State (18,536).
When the same teams met in the New Orleans Bowl in 2013, the attendance was 54,728, which remains the record-high for the 18-year-old contest.
Orlando is 639 miles from New Orleans and 750 miles from Lafayette.
LAGNIAPPE
Tulane’s 21 first-quarter points were easily its most in 12 bowl appearances, beating the 10 it scored in the 1998 Liberty Bowl. … Tulane failed to gets the second 1,000-yard rushing/receiver combo in school history. Running back Darius Bradwell did it easily, but Darnell Mooney, who needed 13 receiving yards, had one catch for 6 yards. … The Cajuns failed to get two 1,000-yard rushers. Sophomore Elijah Mitchell, who needed 41 yards to join teammate Trey Ragas, finished with 26 on six carries.