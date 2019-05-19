Tulane could not have asked for a better bracket in the American Athletic Conference baseball tournament.
The question is whether or not the Green Wave, which scored and allowed the most runs in league play, can take advantage of it and win the event, which is its only path to an NCAA regional after losing four consecutive series to end the regular season.
When Houston lost to Central Florida 11-10 in 11 innings late Saturday night, Tulane (31-24, 12-11) moved up to the No. 3 seed and a matchup with No. 6 UCF (34-20, 11-13) in the last of four games on Tuesday at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida.
If the Cougars had won, the Wave would have been a No. 4 seed and faced a fourth consecutive matchup with Connecticut at 8 a.m. after losing two of three to the Huskies this week at Turchin Stadium. Dominant league champion East Carolina (42-13, 20-4) would have been in the bracket as well.
“We can make a run at this thing,” said Chase Solesky, who limited UConn to one run in seven innings as Tulane avoided a regular-season-ending sweep on Saturday. “We just have to play good, clean, routine baseball.”
UCF won two of three at Turchin Stadium, too, but Tulane took the opener 6-2 behind a stellar outing from Kaleb Roper, who allowed four hits and one run in eight innings while striking out 11. He will face the Knights again Tuesday, and after throwing 57 pitches on Thursday against UConn, should be more rested than UCF ace Grant Schuermann, who threw 96 in a shutout of Houston the same night.
The Wave lit up Schuermann for 12 hits and six runs in seven innings of the first meeting, getting two home runs, two triples and three doubles.
The other game in Tulane’s bracket is between No. 2 Cincinnati (26-29. 13-11) and No. 7 Memphis (27-26, 10-13), the only teams in the tournament with an RPI worse than 100. The Wave took two of three at Cincinnati in March, winning the opener 19-4 and the second game 8-1. It split a weather-shortened series at Memphis in April, run-ruling the Tigers 20-5 after seven innings in the second game.
“We’re not going in there disrespecting anybody because everybody in this league is pretty good,” Tulane coach Travis Jewett said. “You’re talking about the fifth-rated RPI conference in the country. We saw Cincinnati a long time ago, and all of a sudden they are the second-place team, so that certainly goes to tell you they have improved, and Memphis can score some runs. It will be a good tournament.”
Jewett juggled his rotation in the final week to maximize Tulane’s chances in Clearwater. If the Wave stays in the winners bracket, regular Saturday starter Keagan Gillies will pitch Thursday on his normal seven-days rest after coming out of the bullpen last Thursday, and so would Solesky for the third game Saturday.
“It (regular rest) is not a necessity, but it’s definitely nice to have,” Solesky said. “It’s easy on the mind, that’s for sure.”
An opening-day loss would send Tulane into a losers bracket game against Cincinnati or Memphis on Wednesday night.
The AAC championship game is at 11 a.m. Sunday and will be televised by ESPNews.
The rest of the tournament will be streamed live on the American Digital Network and can be accessed through the league’s website, theamerican.org.