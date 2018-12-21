The Tulane football team added another player and another state to its recruiting haul on the last day of the December signing period.
Caleb Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman from Righetti High in Santa Maria, California, became the 19th member of the signing class on Friday evening, the Green Wave announced on twitter. Rated 3 stars by 247Sports and zero stars by Rivals.com, he had offers from San Jose State, New Mexico and Fresno State before picking Tulane.
With Thomas in the fold, Tulane’s signees come from 10 different states –California, Illinois, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Thomas is Tulane’s second signee from California in the last two years, joining punter Ryan Wright, who averaged 44.0 yards as a freshman this season.
The only other projected defensive linemen in the Wave’s class is Savannah (Georgia) Benedictine Military Academy tackle Eric Hicks.
With former Oklahoma State wide receiver Jalen McCleskey and former Brown center Christian Montano arriving in January as graduate transfers, Tulane has room for four more signees on the traditional Feb. 6 signing date. The maximum total the NCAA allows per year is 25.