Tulane sophomore guard Caleb Daniels has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal but has not closed the door on returning to the Tulane men’s basketball team, he confirmed on twitter Wednesday afternoon.
Citing a source, Evan Daniels of 247Sports tweeted earlier Wednesday that Daniels, a St. Aug product who averaged a team-best 16.9 points, was transferring.
But Daniels’ high school coach at St. Augustine, Mitchell Johnson, said Daniels had not decided whether or not he would leave. Daniels followed with a tweet that he was re-opening his recruitment and also would enter his name in the NBA draft to test the waters there, adding “Tulane is not out of the picture.”
If he opts to stay in college, Daniels’ decision on transferring could hinge on whether or not he obtains a hardship grant to become eligible right away rather than having to sit out a year under NCAA transfer rules. Recent NCAA policy favors leniency, and Daniels’ argument would be based on Tulane firing coach Mike Dunleavy, who recruited him.
Athletic director Troy Dannen replaced Dunleavy with former Georgia State coach Ron Hunter after the Wave finished 4-27, going winless in conference play for the first time in school history. Daniels spoke positively about Hunter at the new coach’s introductory news conference last Tuesday, but a source revealed he and his father met with Hunter soon afterward to discuss his plan for the program.
Daniels, who also averaged 5.3 rebounds as a sophomore, figures to draw plenty of interest. After averaging 6.4 points as a freshman, he scored in doubles figures in 18 of Tulane’s last 19 games and had at least 9 points in all but the season opener. He exploded for 36 points in the Wave’s regular season finale against Wichita State, pouring in 31 after halftime.
Hunter was aggressively optimistic in his opening statements, saying he planned to go to the NCAA tournament next year with or without the current players, who were part of the first winless conference season in school history. Hunter took Georgia State to the NCAA tournament in three of the past five years, but Tulane has not gone dancing since 1995 or been to the NIT since 2000.
"Definitely I think that he won our hearts and our minds,” Daniels said of the players’ initial meeting with Hunter. “One thing that stood out to me is you have to be a dog to play for him, and I feel as if we all have dogs on the team and that's what we've been waiting for.”
That sentiment apparently has not lasted. Forward Samir Sehic, the Wave’s second leading scorer and leading rebounding, has given no indication he is reconsidering after tweeting his plan to turn professional rather than returning for his final year soon after Dunleavy’s firing.
Freshman Connor Crabtree, who averaged 7.1 points in 20.8 minutes while starting 15 times, tweeted Wednesday afternoon he, too, was entering the transfer portal while also leaving his options open to remain at Tulane.
“This will allow me time to evaluate my options, and ensure that I am putting myself in the best position possible moving forward,” Crabtree wrote. “I am thankful for my time here at Tulane and please know that remaining here with this team will be one of the options considered.”
If Daniels, Sehic and Crabtree do not return, freshman Kevin Zhang, who averaged 6.5 points and scored in double figures only six times, would be the leading returning scorer, and it no certainty he will stay.
The NCAA established the transfer portal last October to create greater transparency, freeing athletes from having to ask their school or coach for a release to leave. Players who enter the database are not obligated to transfer.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 247 Sports listed 168 players nationwide in the transfer portal.