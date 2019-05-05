Catcher Frankie Niemann walked to the mound to calm down Brendan Cellucci after his first pitch to Central Florida’s light-hitting Anthony George with the bases loaded.
It had no effect. Cellucci, who entered at the start of the eighth inning with a 2-1 lead on Sunday, walked Osik on five offerings, forcing in the go-ahead run. None of the balls were anywhere close to the strike zone as the nightmare implosion Tulane’s pitchers had avoided all weekend arrived with a vengeance.
The Knights batted around on three singles, two walks and a hit batsman, scoring four times on their way to a series-clinching 5-2 victory at Turchin Stadium.
Tulane (28-19, 10-7), which lost for the eighth time in 11 games, remained in second place in the American Athletic Conference, but its NCAA at-large hopes are all but kaput with an RPI that dropped to 88 following its second straight deflating loss to UCF (29-19, 9-12).
“It’s tough,” said second baseman Jonathon Artigues, who was stranded at third after a one-out triple in the eighth. “We just have to stay momentary and play every pitch. If we do that, we’re a very good team.”
Coach Travis Jewett was not around to watch, serving the first of a two-game suspension, but he has witnessed these mound issues multiple times this year.
Cellucci, one of the hottest pitchers in the league in the last month, simply did not have it. Matthew Mika led off with a single and went to second on a wild pitch before Tyler Osik walked and Dalton Wingo tied the score on another single.
After a pop-up for the first out, Cellucci (2-3) plunked Ben McCabe and failed to find the plate against George, a .208 hitter who was 0-for-3.
Brandon Hernandez followed with a blooper that dropped in front of center fielder Kobi Owen and kicked off his glove, plating two more runs.
“He (Cellucci)’s been awesome,” Artigues said. “He’ll bounce back. He’s a great pitcher and he has great stuff. He’ll be important for us down the stretch.”
The Wave went to Cellucci after Justin Campbell struck out UCF’s best hitter, Dallas Beaver, to finish a scoreless seventh. Campbell, who had not pitched all weekend, sported an AAC-low 1.12 ERA before he took the mound for team-high 25th appearance.
He did not return for the eighth, which became the pivot point for the second consecutive game, although for different reasons.
On Saturday, Kody Hoese appeared to hit a three-run, tying homer off the video board, but the umpires ruled it bounced off the wall for a double. The Wave never made up the two runs it lost, and Jewett was docked two games for violating the league rule that “no team personnel may continue to argue or to continue to excessively express themselves with prolonged actions or offensive language after an ejection.”
Tulane had no hangover from that emotional loss. It just could not hit UCF starter Jordan Spicer’s slider early or get what it needed form Cellucci late.
Chase Solesky struck out the side twice and whiffed 10 batters while allowing one run in six innings, but the Wave’s normally potent lineup was punchless until Luke Glancy tied the score at 1 with a two-out single in the sixth.
When Sal Gozzo doubled in the go-ahead off reliever Luis Ferrer in the 7th, the Wave appeared ready to take control.
Instead, the Knights made back-to-back sterling defensive plays. Matthew Mika fielded a short-hop, hard grounder from Hoese near second base and started a double play. Center fielder Ray Alejo then dove to rob pinch hitter Acy Owen of an RBI single.
“They made some big hits in some situations to gain the lead,” said hitting coach Eddie Smith, subbing for Jewett. “We probably needed to make a few more pitches and ultimately we needed to fight a lot better with two strikes.”
They also will need injured freshman Hudson Haskin, a freshman batting .384, to recover quickly. He was hurt when he got hit by a pinch in the sixth, and although he scored the tying run, he was unable to take his next at-bat in the eighth.