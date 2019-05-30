Tulane infielder Kody Hoese, who tied for fourth in the nation in home runs this season, was named to Collegiate Baseball's All-America first team Thursday, the organization announced.
Hoese is the first Tulane player since Brian Bogusevic in 2005 to be named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball and just the fifth player in program history to land on the first team. He joins Bogusevic, Chad Sutter, Brandon Belanger and Michael Aubrey as the only players to do so.
The third baseman was one of three players from the American Athletic Conference to be named to the first team.
Hoese, a native of Griffith, Indiana, led the Green Wave with a .391 batting average with 61 RBIs and 72 runs scored. Hoese slugged .779 to go with a .486 on-base percentage.
Hoese's 23 home runs are tied for the fourth-most in the nation this season (Vanderbilt's JJ Bleday leads the nation with 26). Hoese's totals for home runs, total bases, slugging percentage and runs scored are American Athletic Conference records.
Hoese had the longest hitting streak on the team this year at 19 games. He reaching base safely in 35 consecutive games at one point.
He tied the single-game record for home runs with three against Lamar and also becoming the first player since 2013 to have five hits in a game. From the beginning of April until mid-May, Hoese hit better than .400.