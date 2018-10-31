Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan waited four years for his initial college start. When he finally got the opportunity, he did something for the first time in twice that long.
He ran for not one, but two touchdowns against Tulsa, including a 39-yard sprint for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.
“I don’t think I had two rushing touchdowns since eighth grade or something like that,” he said Wednesday, four days after leading the Green Wave to a desperately needed 24-17 victory. “I’ve always had the ability. It’s just never been asked of me.”
Barely two months since he arrived on campus as a transfer from LSU, the coaches will ask for a heck of a lot from him for the rest of the season. His task is to guide Tulane to its first bowl game in five years after a rocky 2-5 start that ended in senior Jonathan Banks’ benching.
Labeled a pocket passer with a rocket arm rather than a viable running threat, McMillan (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) gave South Florida (7-1, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) plenty to think about as it prepares for Saturday’s home game against the new-look Wave (3-5, 2-2).
First, he turned some heads when he stuck his right shoulder into Tulsa safety Manny Bunch instead of running straight out of bounds on a scramble in the third quarter. He then stared Bunch down for a second before returning to the field.
“When you are looked at as a passer only, it can kind of shock people sometimes that I actually do run or I do have a little toughness,” he said. “People just assume we're all soft, especially if you're looked at as a pocket passer, but I'm just having fun playing the game with these guys.”
A little later, he scored from 1 yard out on an option play, cutting sharply when the defenders expected him to pitch to running back Amare Jones.
Finally, he faked out everyone, including Tulane broadcaster Todd Graffagnini, by taking the ball out of the belly of running back Corey Dauphine on third-and-1 from the Tulsa 39 and racing untouched to the end zone.
“We talked about it on the sideline, do you feel good about it?” coach Willie Fritz said. “You’ve got a gap there on that side, pull it, run. He (McMillan) was very definitive with the decision. He runs the ball probably better than we anticipated. He’s got good speed and he’s a big guy, too.”
Aside from that touchdown, what impressed Fritz the most was McMillan’s willingness to be a caretaker rather than trying to be a playmaker in his long-awaited start. Exactly nine weeks removed from his first practice with the Wave, he likely would have failed if he had pressed.
“That was really important,” Fritz said. “Sometimes quarterbacks are always trying to hit the home run, and you have to know the situation in the game and move the sticks.”
Just being on the field was fun for McMillan, who played in two games in three years for LSU after coming from powerhouse Texas program Cedar Hills. Viewed as an insurance policy at Tulane in case of injury before competing for the starting job next year, his timetable moved up when Banks became careless with the ball.
“I’m enjoying my time right now,” McMillan said. “The main thing I’m focused on is getting to know the team and understanding how to be a Tulane guy, learning the Tulane way and trying to get the team behind me. I just took my time and tried to get a good connection with the guys here.”
He was not always on the same page with his receivers against Tulsa, completing 10 of 19 passes for 92 yards. He threw too hard and too far behind leading receiver Darnell Mooney (season-low two catches for 13 yards) when he was open in the end zone — his most notable miss on several makable throws.
Look for him to be sharper on Saturday, when Tulane needs his peak performance.
“This start is very important to me because it can show how I can make corrections on the mistakes I made from the first one,” he said. “We're on the cusp of being a really good offense. We have to cut out the small mental mistakes, and once we get that done, we'll be moving the ball and we'll feel good and comfortable. My job as a quarterback and as a leader is to make sure everything is rolling smoothly.”