The Tulane football team picked up another scholarship offensive lineman this week, adding to its depth up front.
Former 3-star prospect Trace Oldner, who committed to Navy in 2018 and attended the Naval Academy Prep School in Newport, Rhode Island last fall before de-committing in January, chose the Green Wave and already is listed on the official roster. Oldner (6-foot-4, 278 pounds) played all across the offensive line as a senior at Foster High in Katy, Texas in 2017, ranking 35th nationally among guards and as the 99th overall prospect in Texas according to Rivals.com.
He tweeted he still had four years of eligibility plus a potential redshirt year left. Attending Navy’s prep school does not start the eligibility clock.
Oldner joins Brown graduate transfer Christian Montano, who enrolled in January and was the first-team center in spring practice, and Virginia grad transfer guard Ben Knutson, who will arrive this summer, as newcomers on the offensive line.
Tulane also added defensive end Mike Hinton, a graduate transfer from Columbia.
The Wave is up to 82 scholarship players, three below the NCAA maximum.