The Tulane baseball team proved it could play with 10th-ranked Ole Miss this weekend, outhitting the Rebels in all three games.
The Green Wave just didn’t have the staying power on Sunday to take the series.
After riding the momentum from Saturday night’s dramatic victory to go ahead 3-0 in the second inning, Tulane (6-2) made too many mistakes as the Rebels (4-2) rallied to win 6-3 at Turchin Stadium.
Ole Miss went ahead for the first time in the seventh inning, 4-3, and retired the last eight Tulane batters in order.
“They’ve got arms coming out of the bullpen, they’ve got offense and they can do it all,” coach Travis Jewett said. “It was a good test for us early in the season. We’ll learn from this, flush it and move forward.”
Coming off back-to-back losing seasons, Tulane has every reason to be confident. Sunday’s 11-8 advantage in hits ran the weekend tally to 40-24 in the Wave’s favor.
“They are really good,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “We’re supposed to have a really good offense and we got outhit three days in a row. That shows you it wasn’t a fluke.”
Tulane started well when designated hitter David Bedgood, in his first at-bat since his walk-off home run on Saturday, launched another one over the wall in right field leading off the second inning, this time through a stiff wind. A hit, an error and a poorly fielded sacrifice that put two runners in scoring position prompted Bianco to meet his entire infield on the mound for an intense monologue about the Rebels' lack of intensity.
The turning point came soon afterward when Ty Johnson was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first on Trevor Jensen’s two-out double and extend the lead to 4-0.
“Obviously we would have loved to have him safe, but hindsight’s 20-20,” Jewett said. “With two outs, that was the right time to do it.”
Ole Miss cut its deficit to 3-2 in the third with four consecutive two-out singles off of Chase Solesky, continuing a weekend them. The Rebels scored 16 of their 24 runs over the weekend with two outs.
“We have to be able to seal those innings,” Jewett said. “When a good team like that gets back in striking distance, it just becomes a different game. Things got away from us.”
Solesky was in total control otherwise, allowing one hit before that stretch and none later, leaving with a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning.
“My changeups were good and my curveballs were a little bit better this week,” he said. “Everything happened with two outs in the third inning. They put together a good string of good at-bats and I made some of my mistakes right there.”
His teammates followed with their own miscues. Shortstop Sal Gozzo, who made brilliant defensive plays in each game, dropped a perfect throw from catcher Acy Owen on a stolen base attempt in the seventh.
“He’s going to make that play 99 out of 100 times,” Jewett said. “That one popped out.”
Ole Miss touched up relievers Robert Price (0-1)and Brendan Cellucci for tying and go-ahead singles, then added two more runs in the eighth courtesy of a pair of errors. Tulane right fielder Ty Johnson dropped a line drive, and Acy Owen threw wildly to third. Johnson, doubled over in pain from the effect on his mangled thumb he hurt in the season opener, had to leave mid-inning.
Tulane, successful in 24 of 28 plate appearances with a runner on third and less than two outs through its first seven games, came up empty in the sixth when Johnson popped up and Kody Hoese hit a weak grounder.
Still, the disappointment in a small-picture loss did not dint the Wave’s positivity about the big picture.
“We got better this week individually and as a team,” Solesky said. “This shows not only us but a lot of people that we can play with everybody. The hitting’s good. The pitching’s good. We are going to win a lot of games this year.”