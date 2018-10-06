What We Learned
Tulane is nowhere near ready to beat a quality opponent on the road. This one looked winnable when the Green Wave led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, but a litany of mistakes followed as Cincinnati took control and remained undefeated. Start with Michael Warren’s 81-yard touchdown run that featured three missed tackles. Move on to the 12-men-on-the-field penalty when the Bearcats had a fourth-and-2 at the Tulane 30. Or how about the series of dropped passes or plays the receivers could not make against tight coverage when the ball hit them in the hands. Or the blocked punt that came out of nowhere and set up Cincinnati’s pull-away TD in the third quarter. Coming off a terrific 40-24 win against Memphis, Tulane did what losing teams do away from home.
Quarterback confusion. Willie Fritz said Jonathan Banks and Justin McMillan received two-series auditions in the first half before the coaches picked McMillan (with Banks getting just one more set of downs), and they stuck with him even as he went 1 for 12 in the third quarter and was sacked twice, including a fourth-down play. Fritz admitted it “might have been a mistake” after the game, adding they would look at the video during the upcoming open date to determine how to move forward. Banks was not sharp on his three series, but it was curious that he did not get another shot as McMillan struggled for most of the second half. It appears the coaches are more comfortable with McMillan, a better passer, than Banks, the better runner and more experienced player.
Final Thoughts
Cincinnati is good. There’s no shame in losing on the road to an undefeated team with excellent defensive tackles and an underrated quarterback is Desmond Ridder, but Tulane gave itself zero shot with a sloppy performance that was too reminiscent of teams in the past coming off huge wins. The good news is the Wave still has the potential to go a bowl game because a young defensive front keeps getting better and most of the remaining competition will be lighter. The bad news is the Wave has not played cleanly enough through the first six games to make it happen. This team is not talented enough to win four of its last six unless it cuts out the unnecessary mistakes.