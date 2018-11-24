In danger of taking one of the worst gut kicks in program history, Tulane exhibited intestinal fortitude when it mattered most.
Coach Willie Fritz then made one of the gutsiest decisions in Green Wave annals.
Justin McMillan completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jaetavian Toles with 1:27 left and found tight end Charles Jones in the end zone for the winning 2-point conversion on a misdirection play as the Green Wave rallied to beat Navy 29-28 on Saturday at Yulman Stadium.
Instead of crumbling after blowing a 21-3 halftime lead in bizarre fashion, Tulane (6-6, 5-3 American Athletic Conference) came up huge on both sides of the ball, earning its first bowl trip since 2013 and only its third this century. That postseason assurance came when SMU lost 27-24 at Tulsa later in the day, meaning the AAC will have seven eligible teams for its seven guaranteed bowl spots.
The Wave knocked Navy (3-9. 2-6) backward on its last possession. Outside linebacker Patrick Johnson hit quarterback Zach Abey on fourth-and-19, forcing a fumble and a scramble for the ball that did not matter.
What mattered was Fritz’s choice to go for the win instead of overtime, and his players’ perfect execution from the time they started at their 29-yard line with 3:38 left. Navy had just finished its third consecutive touchdown drive to go ahead for the first time, leaving almost everyone in the stadium expecting the worst.
They were treated to one of the best celebratory moments in years, and Fritz was able to joke about his bold 2-point decision afterward.
“We were having a tough time stopping them, and our defense was tired,” he said. “Our kicker (Merek Glover) had just missed (a potential tie-breaking 32-yard field goal that banged off the right upright in the fourth quarter). I kind of knew I was going for it. I told the (athletic director Troy Dannen) I just wanted to make sure I still had that contract. He said I did, so we went ahead with the play.”
Fritz pointed out Tulane still had all of its timeouts left and could have recovered an onside kick if the 2-point conversion had failed, but this was basically a do-or-die play.
Taking the shotgun snap just before the play clock expired, McMillan rolled to his left, stopped and lofted a floater to Jones, who lined up as an upback on the left side of the line, slipped through unnoticed and ran toward the corner of the end zone to the opposite side.
With starting receivers Darnell Mooney and Terren Encalade both banged up, the Wave abandoned its top 2-point option.
“We had to go to the number 2 play, and they executed it very well,” Fritz said. “I was like, come on, man (to Jones), let’s get through there because it was a hide-route play. The ball seemed to hang up there for a half-hour. It was a good job of selling it by Justin and good protection by the offensive line.”
McMillan, who transferred from LSU in late August, improved to 4-1 since becoming a starter, going 18 of 29 for 291 yards and three touchdowns. He was at his sharpest on the final drive, completing 4 of 5 for 60 yards. Toles converted the last one into a touchdown, turning away from a tackle and sprinting to the end zone.
The offense stayed on the field.
“(Fritz) didn’t tell us, but I knew right after we scored that we were about to go for 2,” senior guard John Leglue said. “We were about to close the game right then and there.”
Jones’ catch put the Wave in position for a long-waited-for celebration.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Jones said. “It means the world.”
It was a sweet ending to a surreal second half. A year after coming within one inch of a bowl game in a controversial season-ending loss at SMU, Tulane appeared to be cruising into the postseason when McMillan ran for a touchdown around 55- and 52-yard scoring tosses to Mooney and Jabril Clewis in the second quarter to go ahead 21-3.
But Navy, last in the nation in completions, overcame the deficit by going to the air while Tulane limited the Midshipmen to a season-low 117 rushing yards.
After a McMillan interception led to a field goal, Abey caught a touchdown pass for 37 yards and threw one for 73 yards on consecutive plays, adding a tying 2-point conversion pass with 2:47 left in the third quarter.
The Midshipmen had been 1 of 4 on passes in their last two games combined.
Navy then went ahead on a long, traditional, ground-oriented 80-yard, 14-play drive, leading to the wild finish.
“We had to go score,” McMillan said. “This is what I’m here for honestly. You have to make plays. Those are moments you live for in college football.”
Fritz’s 2-point decision was the biggest moment of them all.
“If it didn’t work, it was a dumb call by coach,” Fritz said. “But a lot of things led to it being a smart call.”