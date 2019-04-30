Luther Woullard added his name to UNO’s growing list of Green Wave beaters on Tuesday night.
Tulane helped out by pretty much beating itself on the mound.
Woullard singled in two runs in the first inning to give the Privateers an early lead and doubled in two more to spark a tie-breaking, 10-run outburst in the eighth as they won 14-9 on Tuesday night at Turchin Stadium, completing their first season sweep of the Wave since 1990.
UNO’s dominant closer, Reeves Martin, was unavailable as he rested for a weekend conference series, but the Privateers did not need him after sending 14 batters to the plate in their monster inning, winning for only the fourth time this season in a game he did not pitch.
Tulane added five meaningless runs in the final two innings, getting home runs from Luke Glancy and white-hot freshman Hudson Haskin (.395 average), but those blasts were not nearly enough to overcome 12 walks, two hit batters and one critical error.
“It feels good to come out here and win on their territory,” said Woullard, a junior college transfer with eight RBIs and six hits in three April wins against Tulane. “It’s been a long time since we swept Tulane, and this is momentum right here.”
UNO (22-23), a normally light-hitting team that still needs a massive turnaround to qualify for the eight-team Southland Conference tournament, will try to bottle what is has done in scoring 37 runs against Tulane (27-17). The Privateers, though, cannot expect to receive as many freebies the rest of the way.
“Their 13 hits weren’t the most on the field tonight,” Tulane coach Travis Jewett said. “But they didn’t walk everybody.”
The Wave, which sustained a hit to its flagging NCAA at-large hopes, had another ineffective, short stint from a starting pitcher that forced a long outing from its bullpen. Ryan Green (9.00 ERA) and Robert Price (6.06 ERA) combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings to keep the game tied at 4 before Connor Pellerin entered to start the eight, where it all fell apart.
Pellerin (2-3), who gave up a walk-off home run in the 10th inning of the teams’ first meeting and yielded five runs before leaving in the first inning of the next one, proved to have triple trouble against the Privateers. He could not get an out, surrendering an infield single to nine-hole hitter Darren Willis, walking Collin Morrill, getting victimized when Jonathon Artigues dropped his slightly off-target throw to first base on a bunt and walking Pearce Howard with the bases loaded.
Tulane’s hardest thrower is having a hard time getting outs.
“Mentally he’s spiraling,” Jewett said. “He’s not breathing. You go out to take the ball from him to make a switch and he looks like he’s out of control.”
Trent Johnson, who saved Tulane’s series finale at East Carolina on Sunday, fared no better. Woullard greeted him with a two-run bloop double to right field against a shift, and he, too, failed to retire the four batters he faced.
“We’ve got 11 games left in the season, and I don’t know if we’ve got a handful of guys who can get us through,” Jewett said. “We’re going to have to try like hell, but I don’t know what to say.”
Freshman Krishna Raj was done after one inning, giving up three hits and walking two before limiting the damage to two runs by inducing a double play with the bases loaded.
Add his short stint to what happened over the weekend at East Carolina, and Tulane’s four starters have allowed a nearly inconceivable 22 runs in the last 9 1/3 innings.
“No bueno,” Jewett said.
Tulane’s David Bedgood tied it at 2 on a wind-aided, opposite-field home run to left field in the second, but UNO went right back in front with two runs off C.J. Whelan in the third, missing an opportunity to stretch the lead by leaving the bases loaded again.
When the Wave responded with two run in the bottom of the third, getting a two-out RBI triple from Haskin and a follow-up single by Grant Matthews, the two teams appeared headed for another double-digit shootout like the Privateers’ 15-10 win on April 16.
It ended up that way, but neither team scored for the next four innings.
Tulane missed a golden opportunity to go ahead in the sixth. With the bases loaded and no outs, Sal Gozzo hit a liner that Morrill caught a couple of steps from first base, leading to a double play. Reliever John Barr then struck out Trevor Jensen.
“That’s called just being at the right place at the right time,” UNO coach Blake Dean said. “I tell people it’s better to be lucky to good. That was a shift there. That easily could have been two, three or five runs with their offense.”
Barr (4-4) picked up the victory, allowing two runs in 3 1/3 innings in relief of Cortlynn Ramirez.
Tulane third baseman Kody Hoese’s 35-game streak of reaching bases ended on an 0-for-4 night, but the Wave’s bats were not the problem.
Pitching coach Daniel Latham took his guys to the bullpen in left field after the game for an impromptu meeting.
“We’re a team and we have full confidence that those guys (the pitchers) can get the job done because they are really good,” said Bedgood, who joined Haskin and Glancy with three hits and a homer. “We faced them all fall and have seen what they’ve been able to do. They are a good group and will bounce back.”