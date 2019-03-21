It was freshman right fielder Hudson Haskin’s turn to sweep the Tulane dugout and put loose items in a garbage bag after Wednesday night’s 7-3 victory against UL-Lafayette.
That was just one more thing he did well after trashing another team’s pitching.
His four-RBI performance against the Cajuns was his third such game only a month into his college career. Because it took him three weeks to become a full-time starter, he is only seventh on the team in at-bats, but he leads the hot-hitting Green Wave (14-7) with 24 RBIs entering a weekend home series against struggling Houston Baptist (5-15).
Batting clean-up against the Cajuns, he drilled a two-run homer high off the scoreboard in the third inning.
“It was a fastball middle in,” he said. “As soon as I hit it I knew (it was gone). It felt good, especially in a big game like this.”
He drove in two more runs with a line-driving single during his next plate appearance, giving him the incredible ratio of one RBI for every 2.5 at-bats.
“He’s got a knack for driving in runs obviously,” coach Travis Jewett said. “He played a little bit early in the season and then he was out for a while. He’s coming up in big moments with guys on base and he’s cashing in.”
Haskin’s emergence did not come from nowhere. He was Tulane’s highest rated recruit out of Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut, earning honorable mention All-America honors from Perfect Game. He hit .515 as a senior and broke the school record for career stolen bases set by current Houston Astros outfielder George Springer.
Taken in the 39th round of the 2018 Major League draft by the Oakland Athletics, he chose Tulane instead.
Still, he was not supposed to make it look this easy this soon.
“He’s going to have to stay humble and keep working, but you can see what kind of player we have on our hands,” Jewett said. “We’ve thrown him right in the middle of the lineup, and he’s coming through. He can run, he can throw and he’s got some pop in the bat.”
The opening for Haskin came due to a gruesome thumb injury starting left fielder Ty Johnson sustained in the season opener. Johnson had surgery two weeks ago that will keep him out at least until the start of American Athletic Conference play next weekend.
Regardless of when Johnson returns, don’t look for Haskin to come out of the lineup. The closest thing to a slump he endured was a 2 for 11 stretch earlier this month.
He doubled and homered the next day against UC Riverside.
“We’ve been doing a few nuance things with his swing,” Jewett said. “I thought it was a little bit steep. He was pounding some balls into the ground for a stretch, and we’re just trying to get him to flatten his bat out and use his bottom hand a little bit to get into a coiled position at launch. It’s helped him.”
Haskin rattles off a long list of teammates who have taught him how to adjust quickly to life as a freshman, labeling Johnson, the team’s spiritual leader, his “dad,” and mentioning first baseman Trevor Jensen, center fielder Kobi Owen and left fielder Grant Mathews.
He saved his highest praise for third baseman Kody Hoese, who drilled his 10th home run against the Cajuns.
“It’s just a blessing to be able to watch him,” Haskin said. “I’ve learned so much not only from him talking to me, but just watching how he approaches the game and his at-bats. He’s having a special season right now.”
The same could be said for Haskin, batting .350 with a slugging percentage of .650.
“Looking back on it, it’s kind of crazy, but I know the success or failures I have don’t make a difference on the next game,” he said. “I try to go into every game like it’s my first game.”
Lagniappe
Tulane will use the same pitching rotation it has used all year, with Kaleb Roper on Friday, Keagan Gillies on Saturday and Chase Solesky on Sunday. … The Wave’s RPI has jumped 14 spots to No. 82 this week. … Since clinching a weekend series against Cincinnati in February, Houston Baptist has lost 13 of 14.