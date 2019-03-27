With leading scorer Caleb Daniels already in the fold, the question is how many of his teammates will join him after new Tulane basketball coach Ron Hunter’s bold, confident introduction on Tuesday.
Hunter said repeatedly he expected to win right away, a goal that would be more doable if he convinces a few of Daniels’ teammates to hang around. Leading rebounder and second-leading scorer Samir Sehic, who tweeted last week he had decided to pursue a professional career instead of returning for his final year of eligibility, attended Hunter’s introductory news conference and may be open to staying.
Sehic averaged 12.3 points and 7.7 rebounds. He and freshmen Kevin Zhang (6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 16 starts), Connor Crabtree (7.1 points. 2.0 rebounds, 15 starts) and Moses Wood (4.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, two starts) all played significant roles and exhibited promise to varying degrees as the Green Wave plummeted to 4-27 under former coach Mike Dunleavy.
Point guards Ray Ona Embo, who missed the season with patellar tendinitis after averaging 10.1 points and 3.3 assists as a sophomore, and Seton Hall transfer Jordan Walker, whom Dunleavy said was the best player on the team in numerous practices this year, also are around.
Although Sehic’s field goal percentage dropped to .452 from his American Athletic Conference-best .572 in 2017-18, he had nine double-doubles and averaged 19.6 points as an inside-outside threat in Tulane’s five games before the AAC tournament.
“There were a couple of guys who were thinking about leaving that want to stay now,” Hunter said a day after meeting with the players for the first time. “I want (Sehic) to stay. I’m going to talk to him again today. I want him to do what’s best for him, but he can be a big part of what I want to get done here.”
While saying he would add two or three players to the roster for next year, Hunter added he wanted the guys he inherited to return and be a part of the turnaround he envisions.
I hope you guys are with me,” he said he told them in his first meeting. “I’m going to the (NCAA) tournament. If y’all don’t want to go, then that’s okay. I’ll take me and my wife and the president. Someone is going to the NCAA Tournament and playing. I’m used to that, and I want you guys to be a part of that.”
Hunter’s system is dramatically different than Dunleavy’s. He relies exclusively on a 2-3 pressing, matchup zone defense on every possession at previous stops IUPUI and Georgia State, saying he never had played a possession of man-to-man defense in 25 years as a coach. He wants to create easy baskets through defensive pressure—Georgia State led the Sun Belt Conference in steals in four of the last six years—and play up tempo within reason.
“I have a rule that the first eight seconds you can do what you want to do,” he said. “Just go score and don’t turn it over. After those eight seconds then you are going to run my stuff. The hardest thing to defend is when guys are creative. I don’t want systematic guys. I want guys that are having fun, free and loose, and just go play and relax.”
Regardless of how many return, Hunter said he would sign two or three players for next season.
“Personally I would love them to be from New Orleans,” he said. “We’re going to recruit this area hard. One of the first things I want to to after the Final Four is go to every single high school in New Orleans, even if they don’t have a player, and introduce myself. We’ve got to do a better job in New Orleans and Louisiana.”
Daniels, a St. Augustine alum and the only local player with eligibility left, welcomed that prospect.
“I’m really excited for it,” he said. “We have a lot of good players in New Orleans. Adding someone like him who wants to recruit New Orleans kids is great. There is nothing like homegrown products.”
The culture change will be significant. During his opening statement, Hunter joked about cutting players’ hair himself if it was out of control the next time they visited his office. He elaborated on his philosophy afterward.
“It’s competing, but not necessarily all about basketball,” he said. “It’s how you compete in the class room, how you walk to class, how you carry yourself, what your haircut looks like, everything.”