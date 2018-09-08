The last time Jamiran and Jeremiah James were at Yulman Stadium, they were celebrating as they helped De La Salle High School get to the state championship game for the first time in 56 years.
On Saturday, the twins return to Yulman Stadium.
This time though, they will be on opposite sidelines.
Jamiran, a defensive will be wearing a Tulane jersey. Jeremiah, an offensive lineman, will be sporting Nicholls State gear.
Their parents, meanwhile will be wearing a little of both.
They have had t-shirts made with the words "My heart is split in two."
It's the first time Tulane and Nicholls have played each other.
And it's also the first time Jamiran and Jeremiah have played against each other.
They've been ribbing each other since Signing Day when they officially went their separate ways.
"It's been non-stop," said Tatiana Santee their mom. "They've been asking me who I am going to choose. It's funny to hear them go back and forth, but it's crazy because I've never had them split up before."
The two have been teammates since their playing days at Pontchartrain Park to their days at De La Salle, where they helped lead the Cavaliers to their most successful season since 1961.
Both were named to the LSWA Class 3A All-State team their senior season. Jamiran, who recorded 76 tackle and four sacks as a senior, was also named Defensive Player of the Year on The New Orleans Advocate's All-Metro Team for Small Schools in back-to-back years.
Jeremiah is older by 10 minutes, a fact that he makes sure to remind his brother about.
He's also a bigger, listed at 6-2, 290, a tad bigger than Jamiran (6-1, 280).
And their personalities are a little different too.
"Jeremiah is more laid back and Jamiran is more the aggressive type," said Darren Santee, or "Pops" to the twins. "If Jamiran sees his brother being lazy, he's the one who says 'look man, we need to do this or do that. But they both have been so determined since they were kids."
The two won't actually meet on the field Saturday. Jamiran had surgery on his hand and will miss the game. Jeremiah didn't see action in last week's game against Kansas. But that Colonels' victory over the Jayhawks gave the younger twin something to boast about this week since Tulane lost its opener to Wake Forest.
Family members are coming from as far as Texas to watch the game.
"Like the shirts say, I m torn in between the two so I just want to see a good game," Darren Santee said. "But honestly, with Nicholls winning with the big upset last week and Tulane losing, I'm sorta hoping Tulane wins so their records can even out."
Other than the Thanksgiving dinner trash talk that will surely come after bragging rights are established Saturday night, he knows this is a win-win situation.
"It's truly a blessing for us," Santee said. "I can't wait."