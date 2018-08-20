The controversial call that cost Tulane a bowl bid last year could be the galvanizing force that propels the Green Wave to the postseason this fall.
None of the players or coaches can forget the helpless combination of anger and despair they experienced after an official marked quarterback Jonathan Banks an inch shy of the goal line on the final play of the 2017 finale at SMU, and a replay official refused to overturn the decision on the field. Just like that, Tulane’s season was over with a 5-7 record rather than continuing to a bowl game for the first time in four years and only the second time in 15 seasons.
To a man, though, they have vowed not to put themselves in the position again where a referee can affect the outcome of an entire season.
“Oh, yeah, it’s fuel to our fire,” Banks said. “We talk about it all the time. We joke around about it now, but it’s really serious.”
One play. One spot. Taking a shotgun snap with 9 seconds left and a 41-38 deficit, Banks made an all-or-nothing gamble he could run to the end zone on first-and-goal from the 1 with no timeouts left. Depending on your perspective, he either made it easily, getting the ball to the goal line as his body fell across it, or he might have come up a hair short when his left elbow landed while he was taken to the ground by linebacker Kyran Mitchell.
When the play went to the booth for review, CBS Sports color analyst Andre Ware declared it an easy reversal, saying Tulane was headed to a bowl game. Before the decision was announced, coach Willie Fritz stood on the field with his arms over his head signaling “touchdown.”
Seconds later, his hope was dashed. The call stood.
“It was a tough game; it really was,” Fritz said a few days after preseason practice started in early August. “Coaches had to let go of it. Players had to let go of it. Everybody had to let go of it. I had to kick myself in the butt three or four weeks after that game and move on.”
Two linemen behind the play, John Leglue and Keyshawn McLeod, raised their arms. Wide receiver Jacob Robertson, who had a perfect view from a yard in the end zone, gave no visible reaction, but he says now he knew it was a score.
“I was 100-percent sure,” he said. “I was like, wow, he’s in, and then when they said no, I was like, man, this can’t be real. We think about that all the time. We don’t want to end up in that situation where we have to worry about that last play.”
For the seniors who were instrumental in that bowl push, like leading tackler Rae Juan Marbley and 1,000-yard rusher Dontrell Hilliard, there would be no second chance.
For everyone else, this entire season represents another chance. It started during the offseason strength and conditioning program, with each player taking it upon himself to get better.
“I’ve been impressed with the development of our guys,” Fritz said. “I see some of them walking around, and they just kind of look a little different physically. I think they dropped (their frustration) and worked extremely hard.”
Banks added 15 pounds of muscle, entering the interview room after the first day of camp with bulging biceps. Senior safety Roderic Teamer, who trailed SMU receiver Trey Quinn on the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, noticed a team-wide difference.
“I feel like we’re ahead of the game,” he said. “I’ll tell anybody that. Honestly the feeling was a lot different coming out to camp this year than last year. A lot of guys usually struggle on the first day because football shape is a lot different than offseason training, but today guys were flying around making plays. That’s exciting to see.”
With the same eight conference opponents as a year ago and a comparable non-conference schedule as well — Ohio State replaces Oklahoma as a paycheck game, Nicholls State subs for Grambling as an FCS home opponent and UAB steps in for Florida International as a tricky road trip — the Wave sees every reason to improve.
“My main motto when I talk to my teammates is we’re one inch away, and just don’t get that out of your mind,” said junior running back Darius Bradwell, who rushed for a career-high 80 yards and two touchdowns against SMU and expects to pick up where he left off. “That left a bitter taste in our mouth. In our head we know that we are good enough to win eight games or even 13 games, but we’ve got to come and prepare and do all the little things right every time. Once we get that down, we’ll be good.”
On offense, Tulane has loads of experience everywhere but running back. Banks is a senior. The top four wide receivers are three seniors (Terren Encalade, Jabril Clewis, Notre Dame grad transfer Freddy Canteen) and a junior (Darnell Mooney). The line has four returning starters, including seniors John Leglue and Dominique Briggs, and another grad transfer in left tackle Noah Fisher, a second-team All-Sun Belt selection at South Alabama in 2017.
The defense is younger but still returns 10 players who started at least one game a year ago.
No one wants a repeat of that devastating post-game feeling at SMU.
“It definitely fueled us,” said sophomore defense end Cameron Sample, whom the coaches believe can be an all-conference performer after a promising freshman debut. “The guys are definitely really focused in now. We didn’t forget about what happened, but we’re looking ahead to make sure we finish so we don’t have that situation again. There were a whole bunch of plays before the last one that could have swayed the outcome.”
Banks considered his first season a feeling-out process as a transfer from Independence (Kansas) Community College. His final year is all about togetherness after he organized countless offseason workouts.
"I feel like we're a better team,” he said. “We know each other more, so there's more chemistry. With a better bond, you are going to play better.”
That bonding began with the heartbreak in Dallas. Bradwell recalls renewed determination before the players even boarded the team bus outside the stadium.
“It happened as soon as we entered the locker room,” he said. “Right after the game, we automatically knew that we have to change what we’re doing. Since that clock went to zeroes, it was motivation for all of us. We know that we are capable of doing great things for Tulane. We just can’t lose anymore. We have to put it all in there, and we’ll win.”