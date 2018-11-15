HOUSTON — Less than a minute before halftime, University of Houston star quarterback D’Eriq King was carted off the field with a knee injury.
While the severity of the injury was unknown, what King did in the game’s first 29 minutes delivered a knockout blow to Tulane’s conference championship game hopes.
King led the high-powered Cougars offense to five first-half scoring drives — four of which took less than two minutes — as Houston beat Tulane 48-17 Thursday night at TDECU Stadium.
“They were fast paced and we were unable to match it,” Tulane coach Willie Fritz said after the Green Wave were officially eliminated from winning the American Athletic Conference’s West division. “We didn’t coach real well and we didn’t play very well.”
The Cougars (8-3, 5-2) gashed a previously solid Tulane run defense to a season-worst 201 yards in the first half. For the game, UH ran for 298 yards and finished with 488 yards of total offense.
“We just couldn’t stop the big plays,” Tulane linebacker Zach Harris said. “Once they got the momentum, it was just downhill from there.
“One of the main things in football is tackling and we definitely struggled doing that. We weren’t able to handle the run, so they continued to run the ball.”
King ran for 82 yards on 10 carries and threw for another 82, completing 11 of 15 passes in the less than two quarters of action.
“He’s an awesome quarterback that can beat you with his feet and he can beat you with his arm,” Fritz said. “He is just a really smart, dynamic quarterback that doesn’t make any negative plays.”
King had plenty of help, with running back Patrick Carr running for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone. Carr finished with a Cougars season-high 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Big plays were all a part of the script, with King darting down the field for a game-long 64-yard run and Carr taking a handoff up the middle for another 36.
“I thought they would have a tough time running against us, but they did a good job,” Fritz said. “They did a nice job getting the play in there and ran the ball effectively. I thought we tackled very poorly and didn’t play with the physicality that we needed to. We just didn’t do a good job.”
Tulane (5-6, 4-3) came into the game as one of only five teams that had allowed fewer than 20 points in its previous three games.
Houston, however, came into the game ranked second nationally in total offense, averaging 546 a game and leading the AAC in scoring and yards. The Cougars scored 41 or more points for the 10th time this season.
Tulane actually forced Houston to punt on its first two possessions, but the Cougars scored points on seven of their next eight drives.
Only one of the seven scoring drives took more than three minutes, with the Cougars going on three touchdown drives that took less than two minutes.
“We just have to regroup,” Fritz said. “We just have to learn from our mistakes and improve ourselves. We just didn’t match them very well. It was real disappointing.”