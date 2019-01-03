Tulane freshman Kevin Zhang exploded onto the scene in November with a spectacular 24-point debut against 17th-ranked Florida State.
His implosion since then is emblematic of the widespread issues threatening to torpedo the men’s basketball team by the first week of January.
When the reeling Green Wave (4-9, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) faces SMU (9-4, 1-0) on Friday night in its first AAC home game (6 p.m., ESPN2), Zhang will look to recapture some semblance of the form that prompted FSU leading scorer Terance Mann to say he would follow him the rest of the year.
Save for one outburst, the follow-up has been nonexistent, with his scoring average sinking to 6.4 points on 40.3-percent shooting.
Zhang, who hit 9 of 13 shots against FSU, went 3 of 16 while scoring nine points in his next four games. After hitting 9 of 17 for 23 points against Georgia State, he has gone 4 of 20 in his past five games, bottoming out with zero points in 17 minutes during Tulane’s 93-61 loss at Cincinnati on Wednesday night.
Freshmen tend to be up and down, but Zhang, a multi-faceted 6-foot-9 forward from China who turned down a scholarship offer from UCLA, needs to find his early form fast for Tulane to have any shot to salvage a season spiraling out of control.
The last time he made more than one field goal was Dec. 5 against Tennessee-Martin, when he hit two. He hyper-extended an elbow at South Alabama three days later, sat out Tulane’s victory against Texas Southern and has been invisible in consecutive defeats to Towson, Alabama A&M and Cincinnati.
“I had a really bad injury, and it’s really affected my shooting and dribbling also,” he said. “I also can’t really push on guys (defensively). I can’t really put a lot of pressure on it. It still hurts, but it’s getting a lot better. I’m trying to do my best to help the team.”
The injury is affecting all aspects of his game. After grabbing a team-high seven rebounds against FSU and pulling down nine against Georgia State, he has three total in the last three games. He played passively at Cincinnati, posting zeroes across the board aside from four missed shot and one missed free throw.
This, from a guy who drove the baseline for a rim-rattling dunk and added a pair of 3-pointers, a twisting lay-up and an easy basket in transition in one quick stretch against FSU.
Handling the physical nature of college basketball on his 215-pound frame has proven difficult.
“He’s having to play small and big and learn two positions, in and out,” Dunleavy said. “Ultimately he’s more a (small forward) and can play some (power forward), but it depends on how great that body becomes. But as far as skill level, he can do it all.”
He has high pain tolerance, too. Initially, Zhang tried to play through his elbow injury.
“I was told when it happened that he hit his funny bone,” Dunleavy said. “When you see it on film, I can’t believe he went back in the game. He had a legit injury. When the doctors looked at it, it was kind of serious. He was out eight or 10 days.”
Zhang’s recovery would not solve all of Tulane’s myriad problems, which include the continued absence of junior point guard Ray Ona Embo. After Thursday’s practice, Dunleavy said he was concerned for the first time Ona Embo might miss the entire season with patellar tendinitis.
The Wave needs someone to snap it out of the deep funk into which it has fallen, and Zhang is the top candidate considering his all-around potential.
"In the last game we played in Atlantic City, he made three or four passes that I haven’t seen virtually anybody that we played make,” Dunleavy said. “They were just great looks that got easy baskets and dunks.”