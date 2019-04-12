New Tulane basketball coach Ron Hunter announced his staff Friday, with former UL-Lafayette assistant Kevin Johnson joining four holdovers from Georgia State.
Johnson, who just completed his 10th season with the Cajuns, fills Hunter’s stated need for a coach with Louisiana connections. Before his stint at UL-Lafayette, he spent time at Nicholls State, Louisiana Tech and Centenary, where he was the head coach for six years.
“Kevin’s Louisiana ties are unparalleled, and I’m excited to bring him on board,” Hunter said. “I drew a lot of interest in this position, but Kevin rose to the top of a deep pool of candidates because I couldn’t have picked anyone with more experience.”
Hunter’s other assistants are more familiar to him. Ray McCallum has been named associate head coach and Claude Pardue assistant coach, the same positions they occupied at Georgia State.
McCallum, a head coach for 19 years of his 32-year career, served as an assistant to Hunter the past three seasons. He coached his alma mater Ball State for seven years, Houston for four and Detroit for eight, reaching the NCAA tournament three times.
Pardue was with Hunter for all eight years at Georgia State after serving as the program coordinator for Texas-El Paso under former UNO and New Orleans Hornets coach Tim Floyd.
Hunter also is bringing director of basketball operations Nate Summers and recruiting coordinator and director of player development Sean Mock with him. Mock was his special assistant at Georgia State this past season.
How many of the players Hunter inherited from former Tulane coach Mike Dunleavy elect to return remains to be seen. Leading scorer Caleb Daniels and freshmen Connor Crabtree and Moses Wood entered the NCAA transfer portal, while second-leading scorer and leading rebounder Samir Sehic said he would turn professional, while all leaving open the option to stay.