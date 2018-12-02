The expected bowl matchup between Tulane and Louisiana-Lafayette has materialized.
A source confirmed Sunday that the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida will take the Green Wave after inviting the Cajuns yesterday.
The Cure Bowl will kick off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15 at Camping World Stadium. In its fourth year of existence, it will be televised by CBS Sports Network instead of ESPN, which airs all of the other bowls with American Athletic Conference tie-ins.
The Wave (6-6) and Cajuns (7-6) also played in the 2013 New Orleans Bowl, with the Cajuns winning 24-21. This will be Tulane's first postseason appearance since then and UL-Lafayette's first bowl game away from the New Orleans Bowl, which it played in five times from 2011 to 2016.
Tulane leads the series 22-6, winning the most recent meeting 41-39 in quadruple overtime in 2016 at Yulman Stadium.
The Wave became bowl eligible with a dramatic 29-28 victory against Navy to end the regular season.
The Cajuns lost at Appalachian State 30-19 on Saturday in the inaugural Sun Belt Conference Championship Game under first-year coach Billy Napier.
The only AAC team that has played in the Cure Bowl is Central Florida, which lost to Arkansas State 31-13 in 2016. The Knights have not lost since then.