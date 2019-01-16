Tulane entered Wednesday night's against No. 2 Connecticut hoping its defense, depth and diversity could enable it to compete.
However, predictably, it was another dominant performance by the Huskies, who took a 75-33 victory at Fogelman Arena.
The Green Wave (13-4, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) saw its six-game winning streak end and suffered its first conference loss of the season. Fortunately for Tulane, this year, they only play UConn (15-1, 4-0) once.
This one was all but over by halftime.
Coach Lisa Stockton said she was disappointed in her team's defense, which gave up 34 points in the lane. The Green Wave didn't fare much better offensively, either, shooting 18.3 percent with 22 turnovers.
“I think we were a little intimidated,” sophomore Crystal Freeman said. “We just didn't make shots.”
Connecticut sophomore forward Megan Walker scored 34 points, more than Tulane's team total. Longtime coach Geno Auriemma said he was impressed with his team's defense, too.
“(Tulane) had some open shots, but they didn't have many,” said Auriemma, whose team improved to 90-0 in AAC play. “And we didn't give them many second shots or put them at the free-throw line.”
Freeman had both Wave baskets as the score was tied 4-4 after the first 1:47. But the Huskies adjusted their zone defense to jump passes and trap on the perimeter.
Quickly, they forced turnovers, Tulane missed 10 consecutive shots, and UConn went on a 14-0 run to end the first quarter with an 18-4 lead.
The run actually went to 16-0 with the first basket of the second quarter before Tulane forward Meredith Schulte sank a 15-foot jumper and guard Tatyana Lofton made a free throw. But the Huskies then went on a 12-0 run for a 32-10 lead before going into halftime with a 38-14 advantage.
Walker drove to the basket, got layups off drives and dishes by point guard Crystal Dangerfield and hit jump shots in scoring 15 points in the half.
Katie Lou Samuelson, a 6-foot-3 senior All-American, had 10 in the half, but mostly was effective at the top of the press and zone.