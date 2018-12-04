Tulane football coach Willie Fritz has picked his new offensive coordinator, according to a national report.
Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted late Tuesday morning that Memphis associate head coach/tight ends coach Will Hall would be the Green Wave’s new offensive coordinator after Dan Wolken of USA Today tweeted Monday night that Tulane “had zoned in on” Hall for the position.
Neither Tulane nor Memphis have confirmed the agreement to this point. The Wave coaches are balancing practice and recruiting in preparation for the Dec. 15 Cure Bowl against Louisiana-Lafayette this week. Memphis’ coaches are on the road recruiting, with the Tigers having an extra week to get ready for their bowl game against Wake Forest on Dec. 22.
Hall, 38, has been at Memphis one year after serving as UL-Lafayette’s offensive coordinator in 2017, the final year of former coach Mark Hudspeth’s tenure. The Ragin’ Cajuns ranked 67th in the country in scoring (28.2 points per game) and 65th in total offense (398.5 yards), but those modest numbers represented substantial improvement from 2016, when they were 109th and 106th in those departments.
Hall was a head coach at West Alabama (2011-13) and West Georgia (2016), going 56-20 at the Division II programs. Before then, he was the offensive coordinator at West Alabama (2008-10), Arkansas-Monticello (2007) and Southwest Baptist (2006).
On Sunday, Fritz said he always wanted a strong running game but was looking for more balance. Hall’s offense at UL-Lafayette fit that description. The Cajuns averaged 215 passing yards and 184 rushing yards, running 452 times and passing 376 times.
Memphis is fourth nationally in rushing and total offense this season, averaging 285.5 yards on the ground and 534.3 yards overall.
Fritz fired offensive coordinator Doug Ruse three days after Tulane beat Navy in its regular season finale, ending a seven-year partnership. The Wave has not ranked higher than eighth in yards or scoring in the American Athletic Conference since Fritz arrived in 2016.