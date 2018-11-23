When Tulane’s fifth-year seniors signed letters of intent, Yulman Stadium was still being built.
For the nine players who remain from the Green Wave’s celebrated on-campus football return in the fall of 2014, becoming bowl-eligible Saturday will feel like the culmination of their long construction project. If Tulane (5-6, 4-3 American Athletic Conference) beats Navy (3-8, 2-5) at home and gets a tiny assist elsewhere, they will be guaranteed to end their tumultuous careers with their first postseason trip.
“We’ve been here a lot of years, and me and those guys are real close,” cornerback Donnie Lewis said. The stadium wasn’t even here when we got here. We used to walk on dirt. We’ve been through it all, and now this is fixing to be our last home game. It would be a big, big, big, big, big turnaround, and a big step for this program to go to a bowl game.”
All nine players are from Louisiana, part of former coach Curtis Johnson’s heavy emphasis on local recruiting, and most of them have been heavy contributors every step of their journey.
Lewis (Central-Baton Rouge), a candidate for All-AAC honors, is a four-year starter. Equally important are linebacker Zach Harris (Holy Cross), a three-year starter, offensive guard John Leglue (Holy Savior Menard in Alexandria) and wide receiver Terren Encalade (Belle Chasse), both of whom have started every game since the beginning of 2016, along with tight end Charles Jones (St. Augustine), who has started 27 times.
Tight end Kendall Ardoin (Ville Platte), a 26-time starter, remains a key reserve.
Defensive tackle Robert Kennedy (Belle Chasse), who had a career-high 33 tackles this season, will watch from the sideline after tearing an ACL against Houston.
Defensive end Peter Woullard (St. Augustine), whose final season was cut short by an injury, and career backup offensive lineman Devon Johnson (Amite) complete the list of five-year seniors.
Tulane was coming off its first bowl game in 11 years, when they signed amid optimism and a huge transition to the AAC from Conference USA.
That upgrade proved too tough for Curtis Johnson, who was fired after going 3-9 in 2014 and 2015. The Wave raised its record to 4-8 in 2016 under new coach Willie Fritz, reached 5-7 in 2017 and can get to 6-6 in 2018 on Saturday.
“Without a doubt you can see through the years how every team has gotten better and better,” Leglue said. “It would be a great accomplishment for all the seniors. We’ve been working for this for all five years, and one of the big goals has been to win a bowl.”
Coaching changes are never easy for returning players, particularly a dramatic switch in scheme and personality like the one from Johnson to Fritz. Then, with the payoff in reach last year, Tulane came an inch short of a bowl game in its infamous, frustrating finale at SMU.
“It's been challenging, but God never put you in a situation you can't handle,” Leglue said. “Every situation you're in helps you grow as a person. Each year we had a goal of going to a bowl game, but unfortunately we fell short. Coach Fritz and his staff have put us in position to make a bowl game again. It's a great position to be in.”
If not for an ankle injury in camp this August, Jones would have the distinction of starting Tulane’s season openers for five consecutive years. He received a medical redshirt after getting hurt four games into 2016, extending his stay to 2018 and giving him one final shot at reaching a bowl game.
“It would mean the world to me,” he said. “I just really want to help the school get to being a championship- caliber program. The fifth-year seniors, we’ve busted our butts for it.”
They have been huge assets on the field this year.
Harris leads the team in tackles with 77 tackles, including 9½ for loss.
Encalade is the 11th player in Tulane history with more than 2,000 yards receiving (2,107) and can move into ninth place with just three more against Navy.
Leglue has started at tackle, guard and center in his career, doing whatever the coaches needed.
Lewis has 52 tackles this year, leads the AAC with 16 breakups and has a team-high three interceptions.
“Those guys are going to be really successful (in life),” Fritz said. “They've got a tremendous work ethic. They've embraced a change with coaching and have just been extremely easy to work with. It would be great to give them an opportunity to play in a bowl game. They deserve it.”
His description includes Kennedy. Fully recovered from a serious knee injury that sidelined him for the first seven games of 2017, he had 33 tackles, 9½ stops for loss and four sacks before his career-ending injury at Houston.
“I know he’s going to be on that sideline giving us a lot of juice,” running back Darius Bradwell said. “It’s going to be another coach on the sideline helping all the younger cats that are going to be playing.”
Bradwell, a junior who needs 82 yards to reach 1,000 for the season, made it his mission to help the seniors get that elusive bowl game. On Saturday, it is all about finishing what they started.
“They’ve been through the downs, ups and everything,” he said. “As underclassmen, if we can accomplish that for the seniors, it’s going to be big. I’m ready for the challenge.”