Tulane’s late-season slide continued Tuesday night, and Nicholls State was the beneficiary.
As on the weekend against Central Florida, the Green Wave did not play terribly. It simply failed to come through in the clutch or get a break while the Colonels fared much better in the same situations.
Adam Tarver, Alec Paz and Dane Simon singled back to back to back off Ryan Green as Nicholls scored three times in the seventh inning to go ahead 5-3 and held on to win by the same score.
The Colonels (25-24) snapped a three-game losing streak to Tulane (28-20), which played for the second straight time without suspended coach Travis Jewett and has dropped nine of its last 12 since sweeping a weekend series from South Florida in mid-April.
Tulane’s final out was a line drive Grant Mathews hit on the screws, but right at left fielder Austin France—one of several similar plays on a night when the Wave was outhit 12-7.
“It’s frustrating for sure,” second baseman Jonathon Artigues said. “When the ball leaves the bat, it’s not finding holes. We gave their outfielders some work with some hard-hit balls the whole night. We can’t control that.”
The Colonels’ decisive blows were not hit as hard and did not go as far. Third baseman Kody Hoese failed to bare-hand Champ Davison’s slow bouncer to lead off the seventh, and Davison probably would have been safe even if Hoese had fielded it cleanly. Tarver’s go-ahead single was a blooper that right fielder Luke Glancy had no chance to reach.
“The first one traveled 45 feet and the second one went about 109 feet and was hit about 34 miles an hour,” Tulane pitching coach Daniel Latham said. “We can’t defend those. Nobody in the country can defend those. It’s unfortunate. The guys pitched really hard and they pitched well.”
Justin Campbell (1-2), who threw only one inning over the weekend, struck out Nicholls’ Brady Bell on three pitches to keep the score tied at 2 after entering with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth. He also struck out the next two batters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh.
Davison stole second after his infield single and scored on Ethan Valdez’s hit. Valdez went to second on Campbell’s errant pickoff throw, and Latham lifted Campbell after he coaxed a fly ball for the second out of the inning on the 45th pitch of his team-high 26th appearance.
“He was getting close (to his limit),” Latham said. “We’re asking that kid to do so much right now.”
Tulane, which has scored three or fewer runs in six of its last nine games, is failing to produce at the plate for the first time all year. Against Nicholls, the Wave left eight runners on base in the first six innings and paid for it.
The pattern started right away, when Kody Hoese was stranded at third. The Wave then left two on in the fifth and sixth, failing to create separation.
Nicholls has no such issues. The normally power-challenged Colonels, who entered with 19 home runs in 48 games, hit two long balls.
Davison, a senior, had never hit a collegiate home run before launching one high over the left field wall off of Tulane starter Trent Johnson to start the game.
Simon hit the second one, pulling it down the left field line to tie the score at 2 in the fifth inning.
Davison and Simon were double trouble for Tulane’s pitchers, each finishing a triple away from the cycle.
Johnson held Nicholls scoreless for the rest of his three-inning stint and inducing five consecutive ground-ball outs at one point.
“He gave us a chance to make plays behind him,” Latham said. “No walks, no strikeouts, 35 pitches in three innings. He just kind of went at guys, which is what I asked him to do.”
Hoese and Artigues were Tulane’s most effective hitters. Hoese reached base in four of his five plate appearances, walking twice and getting hit by a pitch. Artigues singled in the tying run in the fourth and scored a go-ahead run in the sixth on a wild pitch after leading off with a triple that hit the base of the wall in straightaway center field.
Hudson Haskin, who had to leave Sunday’s game two innings after getting hit on the hand by a pitch, batted first and went 0 for 5 with no good contact. It was the first time he did not reach base since April 16 against UNO and only the third time in one of his 40 starts.
“His hand’s fine,” Latham said. “He was just out of his swing a little bit and had a tough night at the plate. He hasn’t many of those.”
Normal leadoff hitter Trevor Jensen rested for the first time this year, but Latham said he would return at first base on Friday against Houston.
Jewett will be back, too, having served his two-game suspension for his actions after being ejected Saturday.
“He’s definitely a presence for sure,” Artigues said. “We’re looking forward to having him back next game. He’s the leader of our family, and you definitely feel it when he’s not there.”