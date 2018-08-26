Every one of Justin McMillan’s passes fell incomplete in an 8-on-8 drill during Tulane’s Sunday afternoon workout at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Still, it is clear why coach Willie Fritz feels his roster is much more complete with the sudden addition of the LSU transfer, who practiced with the Green Wave for the first time on Saturday.
Despite playing in only two games, McMillan, who left LSU on Aug. 14 after falling behind Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow in a four-way competition for the starting job, had three years of practice experience at quarterback in Baton Rouge.
Tulane’s two scholarship backups to senior starter Jonathan Banks — redshirt freshman Dane Ledford and true freshman Christian Daniels — each went through one spring drills, leaving a chasm between the starter and the reserves that threatened to sidetrack a potential breakthrough season if Banks were injured.
“It's always great to add an experienced quarterback to the mix,” Fritz said. “(McMillan) hasn't played a whole lot of games, but he's been through the Division I process, and he's really chomping at the bit.”
McMillan, a redshirt junior from Cedar Hill, Texas, who graduated from LSU and is eligible to play immediately, sounded just as excited as Fritz after his second practice with the Wave.
“Honestly, it’s just a better situation (than LSU),” he said. “I had a great time at LSU. Had I stayed, I would have been fine there, too, but right now I feel like this team is better for me and my situation and my family. I actually like it here. It feels good. I'm in a big city. The guys have taken me in pretty quickly.
“I feel like this is a family environment. I feel really comfortable so far. The guys have taken me in and JB (Banks) has helped me out a lot in the quarterback room. It feels smooth. I'm getting the hang of everything.”
How quickly McMillan can absorb Tulane’s system remains to be seen — Fritz all but ruled him out of Thursday’s season opener against Wake Forest at Yulman Stadium —but he plans to use his past as a positive. The Wave’s Doug Ruse is his fourth offensive coordinator in four years, so he is familiar with the routine.
“Coming to a new offense won't cripple me,” he said. “I've been through it before. I've been through the process of learning the offense and having to get an understanding for things quickly and having to be able to compete quickly and perform to the best of my ability."
He exhibited his impressive arm strength Sunday. His second throw in the 8-on-8 drill was a laser that eluded cornerback Thakarius Keyes in the corner of the end zone but bounced off a wide receiver’s hands. McMillan's other passes were not as close, but his talent was evident.
Ledford served as Tulane’s No. 2 quarterback in practice Sunday. McMillan could surpass him as soon as he gets comfortable enough in the offense to play.
“I'm hoping in a couple of weeks that he will pick up quite a bit of the playbook,” Fritz said. “We're trying to put it in in sections right now for him where he can know a limited run and pass game. The coaches have said he's picked up things quickly. He's obviously a smart kid because he graduated in three years.”
Banks is entrenched as the starter, but Fritz envisions a playing role for McMillan this season. He has two years of eligibility left.
“We're going to give him an opportunity,” Fritz said. “It's going to be how quickly he can learn and where everybody's at and those kinds of things. He's really putting in the time and effort to do it.”
McMillan admitted a couple of his teammates had teased him by calling him “LSU” this weekend, but he added he loved the vibe. He plans to pursue master’s degrees in homeland security and marketing in his two years at Tulane. First, though, he is intent on getting as many repetitions as he can in his new offense.
“You have to get reps, you have to make mistakes,” he said. “You can sit back in a room and write it down, but when you make mistakes and overcome them, that's when you start becoming comfortable. Five mistakes turn to two and two turn into zero, and you get to a point where you’re comfortable in the offense.”
Lagniappe
Fritz said Tulane practiced at the Superdome on Saturday and Sunday at the request of dome officials, who wanted the Wave to break in new turf that has been installed. The workouts were Tulane’s first in the building since 2013, the last season it used the dome as a home. The Wave will return to Yulman Stadium for its remaining practicing before the Wake Forest game.