Tulane is gathering significant momentum on the recruiting trail.
The Green Wave got a commitment from three-star Zachary defensive back Tyler Judson on Tuesday, beating out Baylor, Houston and Ole Miss among others.
Judson was committed to Ole Miss from June until November before re-opening his recruitment. He was in New Orleans last weekend when Zachary repeated as Class 5A state champion with a 27-24 victory against West Monroe at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“This is not a four-year decision but a 40-year decision,” he wrote in a tweet about picking Tulane.
Playing primarily at safety — his projected position in college — Judson had 79 tackles, eight interceptions and 15 pass breakups as a junior. His numbers were down this season when he switched to cornerback.
Judson is Tulane’s 13th commitment overall and sixth three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, to choose the Wave in the 10 days since it accepted an invitation to play Louisiana-Lafayette in the Cure Bowl.
Coach Willie Fritz said earlier Tuesday he expected a full class of 25 for the early signing date Dec. 19.