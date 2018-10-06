CINCINNATI — Just a hint of a smile crossed Patrick Johnson’s face when somebody suggested the Tulane defensive end touched the ball Saturday at Cincinnati more than some of the Green Wave’s offensive players.
The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Johnson had a highlight-reel game in the Wave’s 37-21 American Athletic Conference loss at Nippert Stadium. Johnson, who plays the “Joker” position in coordinator Jack Curtis’ defense, finished with a career-high six tackles as well as one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a sack.
He also tipping from behind a Desmond Ridder pass that ended up being intercepted by Will Harper early in the fourth quarter.
Johnson needed only an interception to complete his disruptive day.
“It was a good day,” said Johnson, speaking of his personal day, which carried the tinge of disappointment because it came in a loss. “I don’t worry about my stats. I just try to be a whole player.”
The forced fumble was Johnson’s second of the season, adding to one he produced in a Sept. 22 loss at Ohio State. He was awarded a sack on the same play, which ended up with Cincinnati offensive lineman Chris Ferguson plucking the loose ball out of midair.
Johnson now has four sacks in Tulane’s last three games — one at Ohio State and two in the Wave's win over Memphis last week.
His fumble recovery came 16 yards downfield after Roderic Teamer forced the ball out of Michael Warren III’s hands. That play is indicative of the range that makes Johnson a natural for the “Joker” spot.
“I try to be athletic,” he said. “I drop back into coverage, too, as well as try to rush the quarterback. I just try to wreak havoc.”
Johnson wreaked that level of havoc on a regular basis at Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Tulane’s coaches would like to see more of it at this level.
He’ll get his next shot after an open week when the Green Wave (2-4, 1-1) welcomes SMU to Yulman Stadium on Oct. 20.
“I think he’s a good football player,” third-year coach Willie Fritz said. “We need him to rush the passer. We need him to do a good job of rushing the passer. We need to get him playing with his ears pinned back.”