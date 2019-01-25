After consecutive losses to powerhouse Connecticut and at South Florida by a combined 69 points, Tulane's women's basketball team had six days to work on things.
That began right after the South Florida game, senior captain Harlyn Wyatt said.
“Immediately after the game, we had a regroup meeting,” said Wyatt, a 6-foot-2 center from Atlanta. “I just told them that every team faces adversity, so we can just grow from this. It's not the end of the world.”
So, with a day of rest then extra time to practice, the Green Wave (13-5, 3-2 American Athletic) got back to the basics, including getting on the same page defensively and offensively. Tulane will play host to Wichita State (7-11, 0-5) on Saturday at Fogelman Arena.
“We have to get back to what we do well,” coach Lisa Stockton said. “We're a team that shares the ball, that has different players contributing. Defensively, we lock people down. If we do that, I think we'll be successful.”
Playing at home against the Wichita State certainly would appear to be a reprieve. And there will be a ceremony before the game honoring Stockton as the Wave's head coach for 25 years. She will be presented the game ball from her 500th victory at Tulane, which occurred Dec. 4 against Nicholls State.
“That's definitely motivation for us and a little pressure just to play harder for her,” Wyatt said. “But it's a chance to get back on track, to get on our feet.”
Wyatt also was a captain last season, when the Green Wave finished 14-17, 5-11 in the AAC. She's been on two teams with winning records, including one that finished 11-7 in conference her freshman year.
“It's later in the season, a lot of tape is out, and teams have scouted us,” Wyatt said. “I think teams know that our zone (defense) is good, so they've found ways to break us down.
“It's a long season, and you can lose focus, especially having a lot of young players. But it's nothing we can't fix.”
Wichita State is in its second season in the AAC. Tulane lost both meetings last season. However, eight players graduated, and the Shockers have four freshman starters this season. Its five conference losses have come by an average of 18.6 points to teams with a combined 11-15 AAC record. Wichita State is 0-3 on the road.
After Saturday's game, the Wave will play at Memphis (8-10, 3-2) and at East Carolina (10-8, 1-4), which Tulane beat in the conference opener.