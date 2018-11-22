Getting ready for Saturday’s huge game against Navy, Tulane’s players did not want to dwell too long on their deflating 48-17 loss to Houston last Thursday.
Quarterback Justin McMillan, though, offered a theory about what happened as the Green Wave’s three-game win streak and American Athletic Conference championship hopes came crashing down in a sea of mistakes.
He said the spotlight was too big.
“Just kind of dangling that cheese over our head and tricking us, I feel like weren’t focused last game because of the talk around us,” he said. “It’s just the excitement from this university and what could happen and the position that we were in. There was a lot of stuff at stake. It was hard to gauge where people’s minds were at.”
Senior cornerback Donnie Lewis agreed. He had talked openly about the Houston game being the biggest of his career, but Tulane’s tackling, commitment and execution were substandard from midway in the second quarter until the end of the game.
"We definitely have a young team, and with the younger guys, some of them might see, hey, we're playing on Thursday night on ESPN, they may have seen it as a distraction,” he said. “That comes as a learning experience and the older guys have to take them under their wing and say, ‘Hey, it's just another game.’ We've got to come out and play like we've been playing.”
Coach Willie Fritz anticipates no hangover effect considering Tulane (5-6, 4-3 American Athletic Conference) has to beat Navy (3-8, 2-5) to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.
“I sure hope not,” he said. “And that’s probably one of the good things about playing on a Thursday instead of a Saturday. It seems like a month ago to me.”
Jonesing for Jones
In a crowded backfield, freshman running back Amare Jones continues to earn touches.
Against Houston, he had a 36-yard kickoff return to start the second half when his legs kept churning after he ran into a scrum, getting nearly 10 more yards before he finally went down at the Tulane 40. Later, he raced 17 yards to the Cougars’ 1, setting up his own touchdown run on the next play.
Darius Bradwell is Tulane’s go-to-back, nearing 1,000 yards for the season. Corey Dauphine is the Wave’s home-run hitter, threatening to go the distance every time he gets the ball.
But Jones has carved out a role, taking direct snaps in a wildcat position, catching six passes and returning kickoffs and punts.
"He's got a lot of savvy,” Fritz said. “The game's not too big for him. He loves to compete, get out there and go.”
Physical presence
The resurgence of Navy’s running game the past two weeks has corresponded with the return of sophomore Zach Abey as the starting quarterback.
Abey, who rushed for 1,413 yards a year ago but was moved to receiver before this season started, guided the Midshipmen to 374 rushing yards against Central Florida two weeks ago and 389 against Tulsa last Saturday.
Those are traditional Navy-like numbers, helping the Middies climb above 300 rushing yards per game for the sixth consecutive season after they were subparfor most of the season.
Abey’s numbers are pedestrian—295 yards on 105 attempts—but he keeps drives on schedule.
“He’s a big guy,” Fritz said. ‘You’ve got to really bring it to get him down. He’s a very physical runner. They run a lot of quarterback follow play with him. You look up, you think you defended it well, it’s second-and-7, and they’re smiling because it’s a good down and distance for them.”
Ready for the run
While some teams hate playing against the triple option, Tulane has enjoyed the challenge in recent years, beating Army twice in a row and giving Navy tough games before coming up short.
Count senior linebacker Zach Harris as a fan of facing Navy, which has run 650 times and thrown 96 passes this season.
“I prefer to play a team like Navy,” he said. “I like that hard-nose physicality.”
Harris had nine tackles at Navy last season, the second highest total on the team.
Lagniappe
Sophomore defensive end Cameron Sample practiced this week and has been cleared to play after missing all but the opening series against South Florida and the next two games with an ankle injury. … Safety Roderic Teamer (undisclosed injury) was in a no-contact jersey Wednesday and did not get any physical reps but took mental reps, standing behind the defense and mimicking what he was supposed to do. … Despite giving up 298 rushing yards to Houston, Tulane still ranks second in the AAC in rushing defense during conference games (137.7 yards).